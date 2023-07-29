Heels Season 2 Premiere Recap: Jack and Ace Give Their Dad One Heck of a Tribute Match — Plus, Grade It!

After coming to blows in the Heels Season 1 finale, Jack and Ace remained estranged in this week’s premiere.

Picking up where we left off, the Season 2 opener found the DWL locker room celebrating Crystal’s surprise win. However, an upset Ace — who found out his brother humiliated him in front of the whole town — stormed out of the arena and drove off into the night. Jack, unaware that Ace left, searched for his little bro and was pulled into a traumatic memory of the day their father Tom Spade killed himself.

Ace had found him first and was sitting near the body, still wearing the blanket he napped with. Jack, realizing what happened, used his jacket to cover up his deceased father and shield their mother, Carol.

Everyone processed Tom’s death in their own way. Diego, Rooster and other wrestlers speculated whether he suffered from CTE. Jack found a letter from Tom addressed to him but refused to open it out of anger for the many secrets his dad kept.

With Tom’s death, the DWL was poised to close for good. But first, they would put on one hell of a farewell show. In the brothers’ exhilarating tribute match, Ace emulated their dad with an elbow from the top rope to get the pin. Jack, impressed by what Ace accomplished with only a week’s worth of training, made a tempting offer: continue running the DWL and build something even greater than before. They sealed the deal with a warm handshake.

In the present, Jack and Ace weren’t even on speaking terms, as shown by Jack’s calls to Ace going straight to voicemail.

In a phone call with Staci, Jack admitted that he hadn’t missed his father since he died. And while he and Ace were currently on the outs, it looked like things with Staci were slowly improving. She agreed to speak with him the next day about potentially coming back home.

Jack finally opened his dad’s letter, which contained a note telling him to take care of Ace. Given the current state of their relationship, he’s not quite there yet.

Meanwhile, Ace continued driving into the night, their dad’s crown sitting in the passenger seat.

