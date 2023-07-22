Heels Season 1 Recap Video: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 2

Jack, Ace and the rest of the DWL crew will leap back into action when Heels returns for Season 2 next Friday.

Season 1 aired back in 2021 and you may have forgotten a few things since then, so we’re bringing you up to speed. Press PLAY on the above video for all the highlights from the wrestling drama’s freshman run, including the Spade brothers’ feud and that uplifting finale twist. (You can also read our Season 1 finale interview with series creator Michael Waldron.)

New episodes — arriving on Friday, July 28 — find Jack (played by Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) continuing to “fight over their late father’s legacy and their individual versions of success, while also working to find their own identity as a ‘face’ or a ‘heel,’” according to the official Season 2 synopsis. (Also, get scoop on how Crystal, Willie and Staci will grapple with new drama.)

The returning cast includes Kelli Berglund as Crystal, Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth, AEW’s CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, Alice Barrett Mitchell as Carol Spade and David James Elliott as Jack and Ace’s father Tom Spade.

The upcoming season will also feature new additions to the cast, like April Mendez (Women of Wrestling, WWE) as Elle Dorado, Josh Segarra (Arrow, The Other Two) as Brooks Rizzo and Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy) as Jen Lussier.

Are you ready for new episodes of Heels?