Heartstopper Episode 3 Recap: It’s Now or Never for Tao and Elle — Plus, [Spoiler] Spots Nick and Charlie Kissing

Eleven episodes into the crush that Heartstopper’s Elle had become convinced was one-sided, Tao at last acts on his feelings for his BFF — and ultimately leaves them both sorry that he has. Here’s why…

‘I WANT TO MAKE THIS YOUR DREAM DATE’ | Early on in “Promise,” Tao recruits Charlie and Isaac to help him plan the perfect date for Elle. Then, in the wake of extensive research, Tao shows up after school with a sharp new haircut (finally!), fancy duds and a bouquet of flowers to admit to Elle, “I like you romantically,” and ask her out. As all of their friends watch, cheering them on, Elle, beaming, says yes.

Alas, from there, things start to go south — fast. Though Tao has gotten them tickets to Elle’s favorite movie, Moonrise Kingdom, there are no sparks between them, even when they hold hands while munching on enviably big buckets of popcorn. What’s more, she’s uncomfortable with the fact that he picked them a date that he wouldn’t enjoy as much as she would. (Let’s just say that Moonrise Kingdom won’t be making any of his best-ever film lists.) So it isn’t just the bonfire that later goes up in flames at the end-of-GCSE party in the woods.

When Tao realizes that Elle has invited her new art-school friends, he loses it and can’t figure out what he did wrong. “It’s like you were trying to be a completely different person,” she explains. He feels as if she’s forgotten he exists. She counters that he’s forgotten to put their prior relationship first. “I guess romance does ruin friendship,” he huffs. As Elle confides in her pals that she doesn’t want to deal with the undertow of her crush anymore, Tao turns to Charlie to tearfully share the conclusion to which he’s come: “I’m fundamentally unlikable.” Saddest. Date. Ever.

‘LOOK AFTER HIM, OR YOU DIE’ | In other developments, Coach Singh catches Nick and Charlie kissing after rugby practice and is every bit as supportive as you’d hope. (Her wife’s a lucky woman!) Still, Nick finds himself unable to come out to his buddies at the rager. Just trying to all but gives him a panic attack. So, after getting his boyfriend out of there, Charlie, echoing Coach Singh’s words, reminds Nick that he doesn’t owe it to anyone to come out to them. (Take that, “fans” who badgered Kit Connor into divulging that he’s bi before he was ready.) Plus, given how hard Nick is finding the process, “Maybe we should forget the coming-out plan for a while,” Charlie suggests, admitting, “Part of me just wants everyone to know you’re my boyfriend.”

Meanwhile, Darcy predicts that Tara will be sick of her by the end of their class’ upcoming Paris trip. Nah, Tara replies. “I love you because of how annoying you are.” She quickly retracts the L word and assures Darcy that she isn’t obliged to say it back. But, when Darcy doesn’t say it back, it obviously troubles Tara. And, if we’re being honest, us, too. What do you think? Is it really the end for Tao and Elle? And are Tara and Darcy headed for a rough patch? (Say it ain’t so!)