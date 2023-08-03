Heartstopper Season 2 Premiere Recap: Nick Comes Out to [Spoiler]

First the good news: The Season 2 premiere of Netflix’s supremely joyful Heartstopper is every bit as delightful and romantic as a fan could hope. Picking up the day after Nick told his mum that he’s bi, “Out” finds the rugby lad and newly minted boyfriend Charlie very much in the honeymoon phase, stealing kisses as well as glances and throwing sparks galore. But wait, it gets better!

During a group sleepover at Charlie’s, Nick comes out to Imogen, who admits that duh, she’d already guessed that the couple was boo’d up. (After Sports Day, who wouldn’t have known, right?) Charlie rejoins the rugby team, and though Harry remains a troglodyte — “Are you still in a mood with us?” he kids Nick — the returnee receives a nice bit of support from other players.

As for the bad news… ugh. Nick is seated for two weeks of GCSE study hall next to, of all people, Ben. And Charlie’s closeted ex is as loathsome as ever, taunting Nick, “If you’re trying to keep [your relationship] quiet, you should probably stop acting so gay, then.” But wait, it gets worse! Turns out that the mystery boy on whom Imogen tells Nick she has a crush is — again, ugh — Ben.

On top of all that, when Charlie informs his folks that Nick is more than a friend, Dad, fearing hanky panky, forbids the BMOC from sleeping over anymore. Right on cue, Tori deadpans, “Please don’t say hanky panky.” Mind you, her father’s cringeworthy lingo is the least of her concerns. Though Charlie is confident that he can protect Nick from the bullying that accompanied his own coming out, Tori is very clearly afraid of what lies ahead. (Look at that face!)

‘MAYBE BEING WEIRD IS HOW HE EXPRESSES HIS ROMANTIC FEELINGS’ | On the Tao/Elle front, it’s one step forward, two steps back. She takes Darcy and Tara’s advice to flirt with her crush, but when a near-kiss remains only that — a near-kiss — she tells her pals, “I think I need to try and get over him.” Which doesn’t necessarily seem to be what Tao wants. (Very TBD.)

As for Isaac, as sunny as he usually is, he seems… troubled, especially when surrounded by couples as happy and affectionate as Nick and Charlie, and Tara and Darcy. What’s up with that? We wouldn’t find out until later. For now, grade the Season 2 premiere in the poll below and hit the comments with your thoughts, fears, leaf emojis!