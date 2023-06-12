Fear TWD Recap: R.I.P., [Spoiler]

Read Next: Dive Into Outlander With Starz’s Limited-Time $5/Month Offer
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s Fear the Walking Dead. Proceed at your own peril.

Well, that was just plain mean. In Sunday’s Fear the Walking Dead, the last episode before the AMC drama’s midseason finale, Mo managed to get Grace all the way to the urgent-care train car and, with June calling the shots over walkie-talkie, administer radiation in hopes of keeping Mom from succumbing to her walker bite. Yet she not only croaked, anyway, since Mo found herself unable to put a scalpel through her brain, Grace reanimated, attacked and would’ve chowed down on her own daughter, had Morgan not shown up in the nick of time.

So cruel. Every step of the way, Grace had begged to be taken not to the train car but to the repeater station that she’d decorated like a cover of Post-Apocalyptic House Beautiful. All she wanted, she’d said over and over again, was to spend whatever time she had left with her family in a cozy room. Instead, Morgan and Mo had moved heaven and earth, and risked life and limb, to throw their Hail Mary pass. 

In the end, the trio didn’t even get to be together when Grace passed away. Morgan, when not running through the woods yelling at prefects to stay outta his way — is that a thing that works now? — had to say his goodbye over walkie-talkie. “I love you so much, my darling,” Grace whispered. “Nothing will ever change that.”

fear the walking dead grace dies recap season 8 episode 5

In other depressing developments, Finch, who Dwight and Sherry had thought to be the first person ever cured post-bite, turned out not to have been cured. His infection was back and throwing a rager in his body. But June was sure that she could still save him, she just needed to up the amount of radiation that he received. That is, if he could receive it.

As the hour concluded, the former Saviors and their son were holed up at the repeater station with June, and her magical medical train car was being surrounded by walkers with Morgan imprisoned inside by Shrike. As for Mo, taking “and a little child shall lead them” as a literal suggestion, she was marching off with the prefects to take out a horde of walkers that was preventing Shrike from getting her mitts on containers filled with… well, basically franchising opportunities.

1 Comment

  1. Just so bad. I am only watching because I have to see how they end it. These 2 showrunners have run this show into the ground. Heavy sigh.

