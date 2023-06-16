Another Drag Race All Stars Queen Threatens to Quit in Episode 7, Forcing RuPaul to Intervene

The girls are girling this season.

Just two weeks after Heidi N. Closet dramatically quit RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8, another queen threatened to follow in her footsteps during an episode in which nearly half of the remaining contestants broke down in tears at one point or another. It was, in a word, dramatíque.

This time around, it was Kahanna Montrese who tried to sashay away on her own terms, though the “why” of it all remains unclear. Unless there’s more to the story than what we saw on screen (and isn’t there always?), Kahanna became overwhelmed by Kandy Muse and Alexis Michelle’s beef while casting this week’s acting challenge, and it… threw her off?

“I’m sorry, but I feel like this is really taking from my spirit, and I don’t like it,” Kahanna told Kandy 15 minutes into the episode. “This energy ain’t it for me, and it’s another acting challenge. How am I going to be better this time? They’re going to have to find someone else to play [my role], because I’m good.” When pressed by the other girls, she confirmed: “I’m done. Yes. I want to go home.”

She elaborated a bit more in her follow-up confessional (“I just cannot have another bad week, and that’s why I want to remove myself before I get hurt”), but the whole thing still felt like an overreaction.

But unlike when Heidi flew the coop, RuPaul decided to step in and nip these she-nanigans in the bud. “Mama is here to straighten s–t out,” she told the queens as they lined up for a lesson. “We’re going to have to talk, ladies. I just want to set you straight before you make any mistakes that you can’t undo. You’re having all these feelings — of course you’re going to have these feelings, you’re under a lot of pressure — but feelings are not facts. Don’t let your feelings sabotage your experience in this life. Do not. This is the greatest stage in the world for you to present your act on. Do not allow the little things to derail your bigger picture.”

Even Kandy, who mocked Alexis Michelle for crying earlier in the episode (“I can’t with the dramatics!”), was brought to tears by Ru’s speech. Her words also had an effect on Kahanna, who agreed to remain in the competition.

With all that drama finally behind them, the queens moved onto this week’s acting challenge — a true-crime documentary about the disappearance of the one and only Lil’ Poundcake. Jimbo’s commitment to her “shtink finger” bit had the judges howling, as did Jessica Wild’s inspired rant about her favorite foods. But it was LaLa Ri who emerged as this week’s top queen, earning her first win of the season.

Following a ferocious face-off with this week’s guest assassin (hellotus, Jorgeous!), LaLa Ri was forced to reveal which of the bottom queens — Alexis or Kahanna — would be going home. Both queens deserved to land in the bottom for their lackluster performances in this acting challenge, but only one lipstick would be chosen.

An emotional LaLa revealed that she decided to send home Kahanna, making Ru’s efforts to keep her from leaving earlier in the episode… kind of pointless. But at least Kahanna left in much brighter spirits than she would have had she quit midway through the challenge. That’s something. Right?

How do you feel about the way everything went down this week? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.