Drag Race All Stars Elimination Leaves [Spoiler] ‘Gooped, Gagged and Gobsmacked’ in Episode 6

Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 ended with another beloved queen falling from grace.
Grace Jones, that is.
Following the world premiere of Joan: The Unauthorized Rusical (more on that later) and a “Night of 1,000 Grace Joneses” runway, Episode 6 concluded with the bottom two queens — Jaymes Mansfield and Kahanna Montrese — nervously anticipating which of their lipsticks Kandy Muse would remove from her cleavage after defeating this week’s assassin, Dynasty guest star Angeria Paris VanMichaels.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for this queen, and tonight was a very difficult decision for me,” Kandy announced. “But I chose… Jaymes.”
Visibly stunned in the moment, Jaymes admitted to being “gooped, gagged and gobsmacked” by this elimination. “I feel like I killed this challenge, and I think Kandy maybe took the opportunity to eliminate a threat,” she said in her confessional. “But this is part of the game. I may not have won this crown, but there is still a second way to win this competition. Jaymes Mansfield, Queen of the Fame Games, has a nice ring to it.”
Whether or not Jaymes in fact “killed” the Rusical is certainly up for debate, but we do know this: We loved every second of the show’s musical tribute to the wild career of Hollywood legend Joan Crawford. Ironically, it was the least Crawford-esque moments that will stay with us, from LaLa Ri’s “Let’s go, Joan!” (our new personal mantra) to Kandy’s absolutely unhinged “When I say wire, you say hangers!” this was one for the record books.
As was Jaymes’ phenomenal exit line: “Well, I did better than last time!”
Were you also surprised to see Jaymes go this week? What did you think of Episode 6 in general? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
I feel it should’ve been Jimbo, Jaymes and Kahanna in the bottom. Not sure why Jimbo skated by this week.
At this point in the competition they usually send two to untucked so there’s something worth filming and they’ve had a bottom two most of the time it’s not a team challenge. I think you could argue Jimbo over Jaymes but I think the reasoning for a bottom two rather than a bottom three is there
Jessica Wild was robbed of a win here. Her performance was outstanding. Her runway was great.
Kandy’s performance was great, but is she really all “is there anything you can’t do?!” As per Ts Madison & the judging panel? Kandy’s runways continue to be underwhelming (you could see the creases and wrinkles where there shouldn’t be any.) Jaymes got read for having an illfitting outfit, Kandy skates by every episode. Why? Because she is RU’s fave and she instigates drama in the show and production LOOOOOVES that.
Jimbo should’ve been in the bottom for the performance alone. And to be fair, the runway was lackluster because we are so used to Jimbo doing something crazy with the runway. But there’s no way production will let Jimbo land in the bottom, they don’t want a repeat of UK vs the World. They need Kandy & Jimbo in the top or safe. And I really think Jimbo’s “I can’t win a lipsync” lament this episode is just leading up to a finale where she lipsyncs and wins against Kandy. Or they’ll both be crowned.
Honestly thought lala deserved the win (and I’m not even a fan). Jimbo is my favorite but I felt like her performance was the weakest along with Kahanna. Shocked James was unanimously voted. You’d think it would’ve Atleast have been a close vote
It’s so rigged, Jaymes did not deserve to go home. These Producers are getting out of hand with making sure their favorites make it to the finale
The judging is so insane this season. I can’t remember the last time the riggery was this obvious. Lala and Jessica were both better than Kandy by a lot, and Jimbo should have been in the bottom for having the easiest choreography and still not getting it.