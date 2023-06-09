Drag Race All Stars Elimination Leaves [Spoiler] ‘Gooped, Gagged and Gobsmacked’ in Episode 6

Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 ended with another beloved queen falling from grace.

Grace Jones, that is.

Following the world premiere of Joan: The Unauthorized Rusical (more on that later) and a “Night of 1,000 Grace Joneses” runway, Episode 6 concluded with the bottom two queens — Jaymes Mansfield and Kahanna Montrese — nervously anticipating which of their lipsticks Kandy Muse would remove from her cleavage after defeating this week’s assassin, Dynasty guest star Angeria Paris VanMichaels.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for this queen, and tonight was a very difficult decision for me,” Kandy announced. “But I chose… Jaymes.”

Visibly stunned in the moment, Jaymes admitted to being “gooped, gagged and gobsmacked” by this elimination. “I feel like I killed this challenge, and I think Kandy maybe took the opportunity to eliminate a threat,” she said in her confessional. “But this is part of the game. I may not have won this crown, but there is still a second way to win this competition. Jaymes Mansfield, Queen of the Fame Games, has a nice ring to it.”

Whether or not Jaymes in fact “killed” the Rusical is certainly up for debate, but we do know this: We loved every second of the show’s musical tribute to the wild career of Hollywood legend Joan Crawford. Ironically, it was the least Crawford-esque moments that will stay with us, from LaLa Ri’s “Let’s go, Joan!” (our new personal mantra) to Kandy’s absolutely unhinged “When I say wire, you say hangers!” this was one for the record books.

As was Jaymes’ phenomenal exit line: “Well, I did better than last time!”

Were you also surprised to see Jaymes go this week? What did you think of Episode 6 in general? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.