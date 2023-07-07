Drag Race All Stars 8 Makes Herstoric Reveal Ahead of Season Finale

Read Next: My Adventures With Superman Recap: The New Normal — Grade the Adult Swim Series’ XL Premiere
And then there were… two?! That’s right, squirrelfriends. For the first time in Drag Race herstory, we’re down to just a pair of queens ahead of the All Stars 8 finale, as opposed to the usual three or four. And we know you have opinions about which two contestants remain.

But first, some context: Friday’s episode challenged Jessica Wild, Jimbo and Kandy Muse to make over a trio of lesbians, for which Kandy was named the top All Star of the week. Though Kandy lost her lip sync to this week’s assassin, Canada’s Drag Race Season 1 winner Priyanka, she retained the power of elimination due to Jessica and Jimbo’s votes cancelling each other out.

“I’d be standing up here lying if I didn’t say that both of these girls are standing between me and the crown,” Kandy began. “For that reason, I’ve chosen…”

Let’s be real — at this point, no one wanted to hear Kandy say either of those names. Jessica and Jimbo have been absolute delights to watch all season, and they both deserve to compete in the finale. However, in lieu of Kandy suddenly pulling a BenDeLaCreme (which she never would), one of those lipsticks needed to come out. And out came Jessica’s.

“I came here to win, but I’m very proud of myself that I made it this far,” Jessica said in a voiceover as she visibly held back tears on the runway. “This competition gave me the opportunity to showcase every side of Jessica Wild. I’m feeling that I am a winner. It’s something that no one can take away from me. I’m leaving this competition stronger than ever. I’m going to keep living my dream, and I’m going to keep inspiring other people to do the same.”

JESSICA. WILD. FOREVER.

Fortunately, this isn’t the last we’ll see of Jessica this season. She and the other eliminated queens are back next week for a variety show extravaganza, giving them one last chance to earn viewers’ votes in the Fames Games.

How are you feeling about Jimbo and Kandy as All Stars 8‘s official Top 2? Drop a comment with your thoughts below, along with your pick for the winner of the Fame Games.
9 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Kandy is so awful. If she wins it all I’m throwing all my wigs away.

    Reply

    • I have a sneaking suspicion that whoever Kandy kept will be the winner. The producers see how much the audience loves Jimbo and Jessica.

      Reply

  2. I’m glad Jimbo wasn’t eliminated. Should’ve been Jimbo and Jessica in the finale though. Interested to see how next weeks episode works

    Reply

  3. Disappointed that it’s not Jumbo and Jessica. To be honest this all-stars season has been pretty bad. Sigh.

    Reply

  4. I’m glad Kandy is top 2, but I do think Jimbo is going to win. That’s how Ru has lined it up.

    Reply

  5. I think Jimbo should have won it probably wouldn’t have altered the final two but it clearly felt rigged to insure Kandy made top 2

    Reply

  6. So disappointed Kandy won. It should be Jessica and Jimbo in the final. Even though I really like Mrs. Kasha Davis and Darien Lake, Jessica was my pick from the start, followed by Jimbo a close second.

    Reply

  7. I wanted Yessica in the top two with Jimbo

    Reply

  8. Candy is mean, trashy and classless. She should not be in the final two. She also is a liar.

    Reply
