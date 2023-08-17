A year ago, Joe and his friends were just a carefree bunch singing karaoke and minding their business. But as we saw in Average Joe‘s Season 1 finale, their lives have drastically changed since then.

Joe’s father stole $10 million from Russian mobsters before his death, propelling the titular character onto a haphazard journey to find the missing money. In Thursday’s season ender, ringleader Nicolai finally caught up with Joe and threatened to murder his daughter in front of him after Joe killed Nicolai’s son Dimitri.

Meanwhile, Irina almost offed Leon but stopped in her tracks when Jennifer threatened to shoot herself in the stomach — which would kill her baby and give Nicolai no reason to allow Irina to see her daughter. Switching sides, Irina joined Jennifer, Touch, Leon, Pam and Cathy in their rescue mission for Joe. In the chaos, Joe killed Nicolai by stabbing him through the eye, effectively rooting out the final threat against him.

The gang gathered at a pier to dump Nicolai’s body, reflecting on the events that lead them there and hoping to never reunite like this again.

But not everyone was ready to get out of the game. Cathy found Teddy’s hideout, where he had turned the money stolen from the Russians into a full-on drug enterprise. She and Leon planned to take over his business. Given how clumsy they’ve been with this Russian mafia ordeal, they should have anticipated how messy things would get for them. During a drop gone wrong, Cathy was shot, and Leon killed an undercover cop.

Elsewhere, Touch visited his deceased girlfriend Tess’s mother, who figured out his true identity. Blaming him for her daughter’s death, she rejected his pity money and kicked him out of her house, also revealing that Tess’s daughter Donna killed herself over the accidental shooting and subsequent coverup. With the mother’s harsh words ringing in his head, he contemplated suicide at home. A shot was fired, but we don’t see the outcome, leaving his fate in the air.

On a much lighter note, Pam got her mother out of prison, and Irina was finally able to see her daughter.

It looked like Joe would also get his happy ending — his daughter was safe, after all — but a note from Angela revealed she and Jennifer went away because of everything that happened. A sobbing Joe had little time to process this because a mystery person then knocked on his door.

It’s unclear who paid the unexpected visit or why they were there, but given Joe’s distressed yell before the credits rolled, it can’t be good.

“Dear God, no!” Joe cried out as the screen cut to black.

What did you think of Average Joe’s Season 1 finale? Did the show earn a second season? Grade the final episode below and then sound off in the comments.