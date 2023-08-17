Warning: This post contains spoilers for Thursday’s And Just Like That.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any news on Stanford on And Just Like That… until this week, that is.

Thursday’s episode provided an update on Carrie’s gay bestie, played by the late Willie Garson. Last we heard, Stanford had jetted off to Japan to go on tour with a teen TikTok star he manages — and he wanted a divorce from Anthony as well. This week, Carrie invited Anthony over for cocktails and told him, “Stanford asked me to speak to you.” She showed him a letter from Stanford saying that he’s staying in Japan and… becoming a Shinto monk?! Yeah, Anthony couldn’t believe it, either.

Stanford got dumped by his TikTok client, his letter said, and he took refuge in a Japanese temple: “Carrie, for the first time in my life, I found peace. Real peace.” He even included a photo of himself smiling in monk’s robes, along with legal documents signing all of his material possessions over to Anthony, saying they no longer serve him. An emotional Carrie and Anthony clinked their glasses in a toast: “To Stanny.”

Garson played Stanford on Sex and the City and reprised the role in And Just Like That‘s first season, but his time on the show was cut short when he passed away at the age of 57 midway through filming. He appeared in just three episodes, but showrunner Michael Patrick King told TVLine that Garson originally “was supposed to be in all 10 episodes” of Season 1. King and the writers came up with the move to Japan “to put some patch to explain his absence. So I tried to make the lightest thin ice to just skate over.”

