Warning: This post contains spoilers for Thursday’s And Just Like That.
It’s been a while since we’ve heard any news on Stanford on And Just Like That… until this week, that is.
Thursday’s episode provided an update on Carrie’s gay bestie, played by the late Willie Garson. Last we heard, Stanford had jetted off to Japan to go on tour with a teen TikTok star he manages — and he wanted a divorce from Anthony as well. This week, Carrie invited Anthony over for cocktails and told him, “Stanford asked me to speak to you.” She showed him a letter from Stanford saying that he’s staying in Japan and… becoming a Shinto monk?! Yeah, Anthony couldn’t believe it, either.
Stanford got dumped by his TikTok client, his letter said, and he took refuge in a Japanese temple: “Carrie, for the first time in my life, I found peace. Real peace.” He even included a photo of himself smiling in monk’s robes, along with legal documents signing all of his material possessions over to Anthony, saying they no longer serve him. An emotional Carrie and Anthony clinked their glasses in a toast: “To Stanny.”
Garson played Stanford on Sex and the City and reprised the role in And Just Like That‘s first season, but his time on the show was cut short when he passed away at the age of 57 midway through filming. He appeared in just three episodes, but showrunner Michael Patrick King told TVLine that Garson originally “was supposed to be in all 10 episodes” of Season 1. King and the writers came up with the move to Japan “to put some patch to explain his absence. So I tried to make the lightest thin ice to just skate over.”
Are you satisfied with the way And Just Like That said goodbye to Stanford? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.
I think they made the best of the situation. Killing the character off would be too depressing and that had been all of season 1 already. And there are only so many people you can keep off-screen. It’s better than a falling out.
Though to be honest, at least with killing him off would be an effective way of tempering any expectations of, and giving the Writers and Creatives a solid way out of, having fans and audiences wonder if the character could come back in some form. With this write-out-while-still-alive cop-out, the character is liable for a recast if warranted. At least with a killing off there is a fool-proof way that avenue is fully cut-off.
But then you have another half a season of grief when the series finally got sexy and fun again or everybody acts like his death never happened.
That’s perfect for Willy because when he so beautifully played Mozzie in White Collar, he had a Zen sand garden in his hidden away warehouse abode…❤️🌟🙏
Ooo, I never saw WC, so becoming a monk just seemed so out of character that I laughed! Thank you for sharing…(*undoes her laughter*)
It was a nice touch having Carrie (SJP) who Sanford (Willie) was closest to (on and off camera) deliver the news and it was a lovely nod to Mozzie in White Collar. I still really miss the character and the actor.💔
This might be the first episode of the reboot that I fully enjoyed from beginning to end. It did some things they’ve needed to do for a long time, like calling out both Che and Miranda for their bad behavior (and Miranda actually acting like the SATC Miranda for most of the episode instead of AJLT nu-Miranda) and having Charlotte for once not be at the beck and call of her bratty entitled kids. Anthony getting more than a token scene; Steve having a nice moment with Carrie and actually being treated like a character on he show rather than just an obstacle for Miranda, Carrie being genuinely kind to people several times during the episode and actually acting like an adult… all of these are directions the show should have done a long time ago and needs to keep going in this direction. Let’s hope they don’t ruin it with the season finale, because this is the first episode maybe in the whole reboot where I felt they were getting the show’s groove back.
Or series finale, they don’t have anything more to say and Carrie has become SJP, she really is not there anymore.