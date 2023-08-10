Is And Just Like That Really Going There With This Shocking Hookup?

A new romance is brewing on And Just Like That…, and we’re as shocked by it as Charlotte and Miranda are.

In Thursday’s episode, Miranda tries to talk some sense into her son Brady, who’s coasting along working at Steve’s bar instead of going to school. “You need to figure out your path,” she tells him… and he reminds her that she didn’t figure out her own path until she was 56. Touché! Miranda turns to Charlotte, asking her to get her daughter Lily to nudge Brady back in the direction of college. (Um, isn’t Lily still in high school? What does she know about college?) Charlotte relays the message to Lily, who points out that she hasn’t even talked to Brady in years, but she agrees to try.

Next thing we know, Miranda is walking through her Brooklyn townhouse — and catches Lily coming out of Brady’s bedroom in a shirt but no pants. Shocked, she calls Charlotte, who insists they’re just friends… but Miranda is sure they hooked up. “They’re like cousins!” Charlotte exclaims, and Miranda concedes: “Well, I did want her to rub off on him…” (Harry, though, isn’t concerned: “She could do worse.”) At a political fundraiser for Lisa’s husband Herbert, Charlotte and Miranda keep a close eye on Lily and Brady as they giggle and touch each other flirtatiously. So are they hooking up or not? We don’t get a definitive answer, but we’re with Carrie on this one: “That’s like hearing two of my stuffed animals are having sex.”

As for Carrie, she and Aidan are still in a giddy love haze — although his son Wyatt was kind of standoffish to her when she came down to Virginia. (And why didn’t we see that visit, huh?) They get another jolt when Che’s building manager sniffs out that they’re subletting and kicks them out. Carrie suggests they go back to her place, but that’s still a firm no from Aidan. So Carrie asks Seema to find her a new apartment, and she’s ready to sell her old place, too: “The man I love won’t set foot in there.” Seema finds her a gorgeous spot right off Gramercy Park, and it’s so nice, even Miranda wants to move in. Hey, it pays to be rich!

There’s another speed bump, though, when Carrie meets Aidan’s ex-wife Kathy for coffee. (Hi, Rosemarie DeWitt!) It’s cordial between them, but there’s tension in the air when Kathy asks Carrie not to write about her sons in any of her future books. Carrie understands and says yes, but when she brings up moving in with Aidan, Kathy pointedly tells her: “You can’t hurt him again.” It’s not just him now, she says; he comes with a family. It’s a sobering moment for Carrie, and she brings it up when she shows Aidan the new apartment. He shrugs it off, though: “I think that this is now. Different time, different place.” True, they might hurt each other, but they’ll work it out, he thinks: “Life is short, and we deserve to be happy.” That’s enough to convince Carrie to buy the new apartment, sell her old place and move confidently towards a new beginning with Aidan.

Elsewhere this week: Anthony tried to push Giuseppe away, thinking the Italian stallion just wanted a green card, but he’s genuinely interested (and he already has dual citizenship); Lisa was so overworked that she was falling asleep in front of her computer, and she almost slept through Herbert’s fundraiser, which caused a rift between them… until she let it slip that she’s pregnant; Seema got hot and heavy with Marvel movie director Ravi, but tried to keep him at arm’s length — and was that Bravo star/realtor Ryan Serhant showing him an apartment?; Nya was enjoying having sex with a random Tinder dude until she saw her ex Andre cuddling with that hat girl on Instagram; Che rescued a box full of kittens and contemplated pulling together a new stand-up set to impress a new lady named Toby; and Harry started to suspect that art gallery owner Mark Kasabian is interested in more than just a working relationship with Charlotte. Don’t try it, Kasabian!

Got thoughts on Brady and Lily and the rest of this week’s episode? Grab a cocktail and join us in the comments.