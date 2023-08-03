And Just Like That Recap: Are Carrie and Aidan Getting Too Close Too Fast?

It’s just like old times on And Just Like That…, with Carrie and Aidan rekindling their romance after more than two decades apart. But is the third time the charm, or are they doomed to crash and burn once again?

Thursday’s episode opens with Carrie and Aidan cuddling in a hotel bed, confirming that last week’s reunion date ended well. They’ve been in a love haze for days, ordering room service and giggling together. He mentions his farmhouse in Virginia and invites her down to see it: “I’d like you to meet my boys.” She replies, “I’d like that, too.” She does remember how much she hated his old country shack when they last dated, though, so she Googles photos of Virginia farmhouses and is pleasantly surprised. She tells the girls that one of them looks like the country house from Howards End — but Seema points out that’s because that photo is from Norfolk, England, not Norfolk, Virginia. (Will Carrie ever learn how technology works? Yeah, probably not.)

Carrie is clearly smitten and doesn’t think they’re moving too fast: “If it feels right, and it does, why slow it down?” Charlotte cheers her on, but Miranda cautions her: “Should you maybe take a beat here?” (Oh OK, Miss “I Left My Husband and Blew Up My Life to Move to L.A. With a Non-Binary Comedian.” Feel free to sit this one out, Miranda.) Carrie confesses that she’s never had orgasms like she’s had this week (!), and she wonders if she was holding back with Aidan before because of Big. In fact, she’s even wondering if choosing Big over Aidan was a mistake. Whoa, some unprecedented self-awareness from Carrie Bradshaw!

Tired of shelling out for hotels, Carrie strikes a deal with Che where she and Aidan will stay in the swanky apartment that Che has been Airbnb-ing out, and Che can stay at Carrie’s. (Which works for Che, because they’ve been staying at their grandma’s.) Carrie and Aidan have to pretend like they’re Che’s cousins, though, to not tip off the neighbors, and Aidan blows their cover right away during an awkward run-in. They also discover Che’s place doesn’t have any kitchen tools, so they go out shopping for some, and it’s cute to see them so giddy together. (“Are we high on housewares?” Carrie asks.) “Why did this not work out the first time?” Che asks, and Carrie answers, “Because I made a mistake,” before pulling Aidan in for a tender hug.

Not everybody is thrilled, though: Seema has been ignoring Carrie’s texts to set up a dinner to meet Aidan, and she even avoids her when they bump into each other at the hair salon. When Carrie confronts her, Seema reminds her that they planned to share a Hamptons house this summer, and she doesn’t want to be a third wheel. Carrie insists Aidan won’t be there all the time, but Seema points out: “You’re already a ‘we.'” She went ahead and cancelled the Hamptons house, and she tells Carrie she just needs some space. But when Carrie gets Charlotte and Miranda to come to dinner with Aidan, Seema surprises her by showing up, too, and is impressed when Aidan pulls out her chair for her: “Aidan, I love you already.” Soon, Carrie is packing up to head down to Aidan’s farmhouse… and we just hope it goes better than her infamous weekend of suffering in Suffern.

As for Miranda, she’s diving back into her humanitarian work and interning with Human Rights Watch, but she instantly rubs her fellow interns the wrong way when their boss takes Miranda under her wing and gives her plum assignments while sticking them with grunt work. The other interns openly resent her, texting to each other about her right in front of her at lunch, and it only gets worse when the pregnant boss names Miranda as her replacement while she’s on maternity leave. (Um, didn’t Miranda just get there?) Miranda protests, but the boss encourages her not to make herself small: She has 30 years of experience in the law, and she’s the best person for the job. Well, that was easy.

Charlotte, meanwhile, announces to her kids that she’s going to work at Mark Kasabian’s art gallery — they’re totally fine with her not being around as much, actually — and picks out a cute black dress with a pink belt for her first day back. She doesn’t love how it makes her midsection look, though, and the sales girl doesn’t help when she suggests dresses that are more “generously cut.” Charlotte buys the dress anyway and goes on a crash diet of bone broth to squeeze into it, but she still has to resort to double Spanx on her first day of work, leaving her barely able to breathe. When she gets to the gallery, though, she meets a plus-size co-worker who’s proudly showing off her bare midriff, which gives Charlotte the boost of confidence she needs to ditch the Spanx and breathe easy.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode: Sparks started to fly between Anthony and his Hot Fellas delivery guy Giuseppe, who showed him how to knead dough like Patrick Swayze in Ghost… and yep, he’s gay, too. Anthony impulsively fired him but later confessed it was only because he didn’t want to cross that line with an employee — so Giuseppe kissed him and announced he’s quitting. (Did Anthony ever get divorced from Stanford, though? It feels like we never got closure there.) Plus, sparks also flew between Seema and a new real estate client named Ravi who’s directing the latest Marvel movie. So maybe she won’t be the third wheel after all?

Got thoughts on Carrie and Aidan and the rest of this week's episode?