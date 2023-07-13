And Just Like That Recap: Did Carrie Find New Love With a Younger Man?

We’re not sure if Carrie is really ready for a new relationship on And Just Like That…, but Younger alum Peter Hermann is not a bad place to start, huh?

Carrie has a classic meet-cute with Hermann’s character George this week on the streets of New York: She wanders into the bike lane just as he’s speeding up, and he swerves to avoid her, crashing his bike and hurting his wrist in the process. She takes him to urgent care and helps him fill out forms — and we’re sensing a bit of a spark between them. He does list a “partner” as his emergency contact… but it’s just his business partner Paul. So maybe Carrie just bumped into her next great romance?

Paul the business partner is the obstacle here, though: George is a successful app developer working with Paul to pitch a new app, and Paul is constantly pestering him to finish their big presentation. When Carrie and George start to kiss in his spacious loft, Paul barges in and interrupts, reminding him of their looming deadline. And later, when Carrie and George are headed to the bedroom, he has to step away to take a frantic call from Paul, who thinks Carrie is becoming a distraction. George tries to stop Carrie from leaving, explaining that he and Paul are like Lennon and McCartney. Well, Carrie doesn’t want to be Yoko Ono, so she walks out on him for good. Ah, well. They were cute together.

Meanwhile, Miranda and Che are on completely different pages: Miranda is getting up at 5 a.m. for class, and Che is staying up late smoking weed and playing video games with their friends. Frustrated by her lack of sleep (and with Steve still looking for his own place), Miranda decides to crash at Nya’s for now. (“We’re both going through divorces,” she tells Carrie. “We’ll be like an angry Laverne and Shirley.”) But then Che’s pilot has a disastrous test screening — poor Che is forced to watch behind a two-way mirror while strangers talk about what they don’t like about them — which leads to ABC dumping their show, and Che falls into a tailspin of depression, worried that they won’t be able to afford their swanky new apartment. Miranda tries to cheer them up, but Che snaps at her, telling her they need some space and a few days alone. Yikes… this relationship is going from bad to worse in a hurry.

Elsewhere this week: Charlotte lived out our Ralph Lauren modeling fantasies through Rock, who got recruited to pose for the company after a talent scout spotted them skateboarding; Charlotte and Harry were binge-watching The Americans (a bit late, but we support it), and Harry donned a Philip Jennings disguise to spy on Rock’s photo shoot to make sure it’s legit; Seema got hot and heavy with a guy who had to use a penis pump to perform between the sheets — but he somehow got insulted when she pulled out a vibrator?; and Miranda got in a good zinger when Carrie came to a costume party dressed as Helen Gurley Brown from 1970: “I just thought you were you.”

Got thoughts on this week’s episode? Grab a cocktail and join us in the comments.