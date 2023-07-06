And Just Like That Brings Sexy Back With Its Raunchiest Episode Yet

Are we blushing? We must be after this week’s And Just Like That…, which went full vintage Sex and the City with lots of filthy bedroom talk.

Carrie is feeling old after her former Vogue editor Enid (hi, Candice Bergen!) reaches out to her to write for her new online magazine aimed at older women. Seema points out, though, that Enid’s newsletter is very influential, and maybe she’ll include a plug for Carrie’s new book if she says yes. Meanwhile, Charlotte is feeling young again after her kids go off to summer camp and she and Harry have the house to themselves. They promptly hop into bed, where Charlotte asks him to, um, finish on her, um, chest area. And she does not use those words. Charlotte York! We never dreamed we’d hear such language from you!

Harry does finish… but nothing comes out. A concerned Charlotte runs and tells her friends, and Anthony dubs the condition “dust balls.” (He does fill the Samantha role nicely.) Charlotte misses the spectacle of ejaculation, likening it to confetti at a parade. Happy Fourth, everyone! The doctor tells Harry to do Kegel exercises, and Charlotte eagerly goes into drill sergeant mode to get his juices flowing again. Elsewhere, Carrie is getting unsolicited texts from some older dude named Marlon Shafer, and Lisa and her husband Herbert make plans for a 20th anniversary party — and he admits he’s being thinking about running for city comptroller, but agrees to put it on the back burner for now.

Miranda is awkwardly tiptoeing around Steve at home while he takes out his frustrations on a punching bag. They head to family therapy with Brady, where the therapist encourages them to find a permanent solution, and Steve offers to find his own place. Miranda confesses to Carrie that she feels like she can’t speak up around Steve “because I blew us up, and we all know it.” They go see Che at their swanky new apartment, and Che’s ex Lyle is there, too. He explains to Carrie that he and Che were married for a couple years… and they used to have a girlfriend who, um, performed certain acts on Lyle. Carrie promptly retreats into her prude shell — but she’s a sex expert, right? Shouldn’t she be loving all of this dirty talk?

Lisa and Herbert’s anniversary party is a bust: Herbert forgot to send out the invitations, so only a handful of people show up, and Herbert’s mother and Lisa’s dad (hi, Billy Dee Williams!) are both very strong personalities. Lisa is so desperate to shut them up, she impulsively announces that Herbert is running for city comptroller. Charlotte, though, strikes up a conversation with gallery owner Mark Kasabian, played by Victor Garber, and he’s so impressed by her, he offers her a job. But she turns him down, saying her kids still need her at home. At Che’s, Lyle falls asleep in Che’s bed, and they think nothing of sleeping next to him, so Miranda joins them. When they start to fool around, Lyle wakes up… and starts getting in on the action. Miranda actually thinks it’s kind of hot at first, but she finds herself awkwardly trying to wedge her way into the threesome, cramping up in the process. She taps out, and Che joins her to sleep on the couch.

Carrie heads to the launch party of Enid’s new magazine, and she’s ready to turn right around and leave when she spots an old lady using a walker — but once she sees feminist icon Gloria Steinem is there, she decides to stay. Bitsy Von Muffling is there, too, and she’s the one who gave Carrie’s number to that guy Marlon Shafer. “Don’t let the Albany area code throw you,” she warns her; he’s great in bed. In fact, they call him “The Human Tripod,” and Bitsy texts Carrie a photo to prove it. Carrie tells Enid she’ll write for her magazine, but what Enid really wants is a $100,000 investment, and she’ll throw in a book endorsement in her newsletter. Their deal almost goes south, though, when Enid sees the d–k pic on Carrie’s phone: “This is my Marlon’s pecker!” Apparently, the Human Tripod gets around.

Oh, and in case you were wondering: All those Kegels paid off, and Harry is once again able to provide the confetti that Charlotte wanted. Samantha would be so proud.

Got thoughts on this week’s episode? Grab a cocktail and join us in the comments.