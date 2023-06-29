And Just Like That Recap: Carrie Gets Hit by a Fresh Wave of Grief, and Miranda and Che Hit a Rough Patch

The death of Mr. Big still looms large in Carrie’s mind, this week’s And Just Like That… reminds us.

Carrie is bouncing back from the end of her podcast by narrating an audio version of her latest book, which chronicles Big’s death and the painful emotional fallout from that. In the recording booth, she’s set to read the part about the night that Big died… but she keeps getting tripped up on the words. She suggests they trim it, but the audiobook producer tells her she has to read everything that’s written in the book. Later, Charlotte reassures her that it can’t be easy to relive that horrible moment, but Carrie insists she’s fine. When she goes back to record, though, she gets choked up while reading that chapter, and they agree to skip it for now and come back to it.

She runs into her old pal Bitsy von Muffling, who’s also a widow after the death of Bobby Fine. “The second year is worse than the first,” Bitsy tells her, passing along a lesson she picked up from Kabbalah: “The hole never fills. But new life will grow around it.” Carrie isn’t ready to face that hole, though: She calls the audiobook producer and lies that she has COVID, suggesting they get an actress to read it instead. But her publisher just arranges to delay the recording a week to let her recover, so that foils that plan. She admits to Seema that she faked COVID because she didn’t want to subject anyone to this new wave of grief, and when her young neighbor Lisette’s big jewelry show ends in disaster, Carrie tenderly consoles her, knowing she needs to do the hard work of starting over, too. So she gets through a recording of the audiobook and hits the town with Seema — and then she really does get COVID!

Elsewhere, there may be trouble in paradise for Miranda and Che. While Che is starting to worry that their sitcom pilot isn’t authentic, Miranda is enjoying her “pretend life” in L.A. and even considers getting a tattoo to commemorate it. On the day of Che’s pilot taping, though, Miranda’s son Brady calls her devastated after his girlfriend broke up with him during a trip to Europe. She’s concerned, so when they confiscate everyone’s phone before the taping, she hides hers in her pants just in case Brady calls — and of course, her phone rings just in time to ruin a perfect take. Che is understandably upset, and when Miranda decides to fly home to comfort Brady, Che thinks she’s breaking up with them, leaving her with a cold “Do what you gotta do.” Uh-oh, are these two splitting up before they even leave L.A.?

Plus, Charlotte and Lisa hear about a “MILF list” circulating at their kids’ school and are happy to discover they’re both on it — and they also have a very inappropriate leer session directed at a teen boy named Milo H. (Ladies! That is not OK!) Lisa helps Nya get back on the dating horse by hooking her up with a hot sound guy from her documentary, while Seema has her prized Birkin bag snatched by a mugger, but she later finds it ditched in a bush, so it’s a happy ending for her. As the great Samantha Jones once said: “It’s not a bag. It’s a Birkin.”

Got thoughts on this week’s episode? Grab a cocktail and join us in the comments.