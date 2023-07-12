AGT Video: Blind Autistic Singer Brings the Judges to Tears With ‘Unbelievable’ Fame Ballad — Watch Audition

Red, white and blue are perfectly fine colors, but after Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent, we’re petitioning to have lavender added to the flag.

The sixth week of Season 18 auditions ended with the introduction of Lavender Darcangelo, an immediate fan favorite whose life story is just as inspirational as her powerhouse vocals.

Blind and autistic, 27-year-old Lavender was escorted on stage by her father Will, who adopted her several years after they met at an after-school music program. Lavender moved in with Will and his husband the same day they returned from their honeymoon, and the adoption was made legal one year later.

“I have a lot of dreams,” she told the judges. “I want to build a school where the classes are based off of what kids are naturally curious at — a school I would have thrived in.”

And thrive she did, blowing the judges away with a powerful performance of “Out Here On My Own,” a ballad of self-discovery written for the 1980 movie musical Fame, iconically sung by the late Irene Cara.

“That was sensational,” Simon Cowell told Lavender. “Everything about that was just magical. You have such a talent, you have such an amazing personality. We make the show because we get to meet people like you occasionally. This is an audition I’ll never forget.”

Because every cake needs icing, Heidi Klum offered to be Lavender’s personal cheerleader throughout her AGT journey, slamming her hand down on that sweet, sweet Golden Buzzer.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Lavender’s audition, then drop a comment with your thoughts on her performance below.