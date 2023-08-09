AGT’s Final Season 18 Golden Buzzer Goes to the ‘Best Dancing I’ve Ever Seen in My Life’ — Watch ‘Perfect’ Audition

America’s Got Talent just raised the bar for all future auditions.

Tuesday’s episode marked the final round of Season 18 try-outs, concluding with an act that Sofia Vergara dubbed “the perfect AGT audition,” among other accolades. Direct from Japan, dance group Chibi Unity blew the judges’ collective mind with a powerful, precise performance that left everyone wanting more.

“You took it to another level,” a visibly affected Howie Mandel told the group. “The emotion that comes out of your dancing is inspirational. You added everything. It was so wonderful. I loved the speed, the dexterity and the moves that you had. I would love to see a show, an hour of you, in Las Vegas.”

An AGT judge telling an act that it deserves the season’s top prize? We can’t imagine higher praise than that. Oh, wait, Vergara would like Mandel to hold her beer.

“It was the best dancing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Vergara told Chibi Unity. That’s right, in her life. This was an even bigger mic-drop moment when you consider that Simon Cowell previously referred to the Mayyas as AGT‘s best dance group of all time. So if you really think about it, she’s basically saying that Chibi Unity out-Mayya’d the Mayyas. Oh, my-ah!

And Cowell didn’t appear to disagree, calling the act “so powerful, so original, so incredible” before summoning Terry Crews to the judges’ table for an all-hands-in Golden Buzzer moment.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Chibi Unity’s audition, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Is this act already the one to beat this season?