AGT Ends Season 18 Auditions With a Song and Story That Will Absolutely Wreck You — Watch

We have a quick question for America’s Got Talent — um, how dare you?

The NBC competition series wrapped its 18th season of auditions on Tuesday with one of the most gutwrenching stories we’ve heard in a long time. (And we watch a lot of reality TV.)

But first, a quick survey: Are you sitting down? Are there tissues in your immediate vicinity? Are you not already at your emotional breaking point for the day? If you answered yes to at least two of those questions, you’re safe to proceed.

Tuesday’s episode concluded with two women — Holly from Odessa, N.Y., and Kim from Eugene, Ore. — performing “For Good” from the Broadway musical Wicked. Already a tearjerker of a song, this particular performance carried even more emotional weight.

Holly’s son Jake passed away in 2007, and “For Good” was the song she sang to him as she said goodbye for the last time. His heart was then transplanted into Kim’s 16-day-old son Beckham, nearly 3,000 miles away, and what song did Kim happen to sing to him when the doctors allowed contact? We’ll give you one guess.

Kim reached out several years later and the two arranged a meeting, leading to a long-awaited hug that Holly considers “one of the best moments of [her] life.” The women, performing as 2 Moms United By One Heart, now raise awareness about the importance of organ donorship.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the moms’ performance, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.