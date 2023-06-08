Wednesday Ratings: Nancy Drew Ties Its Best Audience Since Season 2

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals Game 3 dominated Wednesday in all measures.
ABC | Game 3 coverage averaged 8.5 million total viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, which is pretty much on par with Game 2’s preliminary numbers.
FOX | MasterChef (2.1 mil/0.4) and Gordon Ramsay’s Increasingly Unwatchable Food Stars (1.6 mil/0.3) were both steady.
THE CW | Nancy Drew (470K/0.1) grew 19% in viewers to match its best audience since the Season 2 finale. The similarly terminal Riverdale (250K/0.1), however, was down.
CBS | Among the night’s non-sports fare, a Price Is Right at Night rerun (3.9 mil/0.4) drew the biggest audience and tied for the highest demo number.
I’ve really enjoyed this show from the beginning, I’ll admit some episodes were better than others but that’s the same for every show. I can only hope that this (supposedly the last season) season’s ratings are so high that they rethink it and go for another season. It has great characters and the story lines were always entertaining, even the ones that were lower rated.
It’s sad game show reruns win the night. I know there is a strike but broadcast TV has become so lazy.
This scheduling is not due to the strike though…
Correct. Exact same content as a year ago — two CW dramas, NBA Finals, two Fox reality shows, CBS game show reruns.