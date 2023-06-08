Wednesday Ratings: Nancy Drew Ties Its Best Audience Since Season 2

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s coverage of the NBA Finals Game 3 dominated Wednesday in all measures.

ABC | Game 3 coverage averaged 8.5 million total viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, which is pretty much on par with Game 2’s preliminary numbers.

FOX | MasterChef (2.1 mil/0.4) and Gordon Ramsay’s Increasingly Unwatchable Food Stars (1.6 mil/0.3) were both steady.

THE CW | Nancy Drew (470K/0.1) grew 19% in viewers to match its best audience since the Season 2 finale. The similarly terminal Riverdale (250K/0.1), however, was down.

CBS | Among the night’s non-sports fare, a Price Is Right at Night rerun (3.9 mil/0.4) drew the biggest audience and tied for the highest demo number.

