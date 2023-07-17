Sunday Ratings: How Did Jesus Do?

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud led Sunday in the demo, while CBS’ 60 Minutes rerun clocked in with the night’s biggest audience.
ABC | The Prank Panel (with 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating), Celebrity Family Feud (2.7 mil/0.4) and $100,000 Pyramid (2.7 mil/0.3) all dropped some eyeballs while holding steady in the demo.
CBS | Leading out of a 60 Minutes rerun that dominated Sunday in total viewers (with 4.7 mil), Tough as Nails (2 mil/0.1) dipped to its second-smallest audience of the season and a series low in the demo.
FOX | Coverage of the CONCACAF (which I have to assume is one of Abby Sciuto’s energy drinks?) Gold Cup Final averaged 510K and a 0.2.
THE CW | The Chosen's 90-minute broadcast-TV premiere averaged 520,000 viewers — a far mightier audience than, say, Riverdale, Nancy Drew and The Rising have been averaging this summer — and a 0.1 rating.
Jesus flopping
Well, it’s flopping less than the CW’s usual fare.
Yeah, on the CW. Go figure. Plus it beat everything else that has been in that time slot recently. What the article also doesn’t tell you is that The Chosen has done considerably well on at least half a dozen streaming services and public television before ever coming to the CW. The takeaway here is that Jesus is doing quite well.
Impressive turnout for The Chosen, especially considering the fact that this is a four year old episode. I’d expect a drop after this, when new viewers realize that there are three seasons available for free and without commercials. If it holds onto a chunk of this, I’ll be pleasantly surprised.
I am not watching this, but I think it’s great that the CW is airing different shows. There’s nothing wrong with airing shows that aren’t Riverdale. Ideally a network would air a variety of different shows.
You should give it a try it’s really good and i hope this isn’t considered sacrilegious, but it humanizes the bible bringing it down to earth and relatable. I think they made Matthew autistic.
It was kind of silly. The production values were definitely lacking (the modern day city in the background was????) and the writing slipping in and out of modern vernacular was just goofy.
Jesus Christ Superstar was better.