Sunday Ratings: How Did Jesus Do?

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud led Sunday in the demo, while CBS’ 60 Minutes rerun clocked in with the night’s biggest audience.

ABC | The Prank Panel (with 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating), Celebrity Family Feud (2.7 mil/0.4) and $100,000 Pyramid (2.7 mil/0.3) all dropped some eyeballs while holding steady in the demo.

CBS | Leading out of a 60 Minutes rerun that dominated Sunday in total viewers (with 4.7 mil), Tough as Nails (2 mil/0.1) dipped to its second-smallest audience of the season and a series low in the demo.

The Final 4 Network Shows Awaiting Renewal View List

FOX | Coverage of the CONCACAF (which I have to assume is one of Abby Sciuto’s energy drinks?) Gold Cup Final averaged 510K and a 0.2.

THE CW | The Chosen‘s 90-minute broadcast-TV premiere averaged 520,000 viewers — a far mightier audience than, say, Riverdale, Nancy Drew and The Rising have been averaging this summer — and a 0.1 rating.

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.