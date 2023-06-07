Ratings: Superman & Lois Grows, With 2 Episodes Left in Season

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent easily led Tuesday both in the demo and in total viewers.
NBC | AGT (with 6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating) was down a tick from last week’s season opener. Hot Wheels: Whatever (2 mil/0.3) held steady vs. its debut.
FOX | Beat Shazam (1.1 mil/0.3) ticked up in the demo, while Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.2 mil/0.2) was steady.
THE CW | Superman & Lois (666K/0.1) inched up to its best audience since April 4 (and third-largest of the season), with just two episodes left to go. Gotham Knights (360K/0.0, read recaplette) dropped some eyeballs.
ABC | Soul of a Nation: The Freedom to Exist drew 1.3 mil and a 0.2.
Wish The CW would hurry up and make a decision on these remaining DC shows.
Another great episode of S&L: I found myself actually feeling sorry for Bruno Manheim!!
I’m glad to see Superman and Lois’s ratings grow even though, being honest, I thought last night was probably the worst episode of the season. I really, really dislike the mastectomy story they’ve saddled Lois with and, in general, really feel frustrated that Bitsie now is essentially going to have to play Lois as not having breasts for the foreseeable future. If they insisted on forcing the cancer story so far, they should have let her get reconstruction. This all just feels triggering, over the top and frankly rather insulting. The whole cancer plot was just a poor choice to focus so much time on this season. Im hoping for a season 4 so maybe Lois gets to actually be something other than a cancer patient next year. And yeah last night’s episode was just a mess tbh.
In the previous episode Lana asked about reconstruction and she said it depends on the test results after the mastectomy so it’s not off the table yet.
As the daughter of a breast cancer non-survivor, I am appalled the CW permitted an escapist, superhero show to subject so many of us who have gone through this journey to be forced to relive it in this manner.
My mom’s journey was ten years of a terminal living hades from day one that she bravely lived and thrived while always on the eternal edge.
No network, or show, can say this is a public service without knowing…understanding…those kind of story line returns tremendous suffering and pain to more who actually lived thru it.
I’m done with this show regardless of whether it continues or not. I know so many like me who also are.
I liked the episode. The dynamic between the twins is excellent. I felt sorry for Bruno, but after all, happy Nat will get to see Mattao. I’m glad Kyle came to his senses… that quote about him pantsing superman in high school has to make QOTW. I wonder what was the awful thing he did in high school that lead him to drink? Will getting Sarah a job solve her problems or just add stress?
I really hope they hurry and make the positive decision to renew. Seeing that Lex is only featured in the final 2 episodes, I think the aforementioned cliffhanger will leave fans with too many unanswered questions if not.