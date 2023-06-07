Ratings: Superman & Lois Grows, With 2 Episodes Left in Season

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent easily led Tuesday both in the demo and in total viewers.

NBC | AGT (with 6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating) was down a tick from last week’s season opener. Hot Wheels: Whatever (2 mil/0.3) held steady vs. its debut.

FOX | Beat Shazam (1.1 mil/0.3) ticked up in the demo, while Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.2 mil/0.2) was steady.

THE CW | Superman & Lois (666K/0.1) inched up to its best audience since April 4 (and third-largest of the season), with just two episodes left to go. Gotham Knights (360K/0.0, read recaplette) dropped some eyeballs.

ABC | Soul of a Nation: The Freedom to Exist drew 1.3 mil and a 0.2.

