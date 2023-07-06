Ratings: Riverdale Eyes Audience Low With Its Final Musical Episode

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ The Price Is Right at Night easily led Wednesday both in total viewers (with 3.6 million) and in the demo (scoring a 0.4).

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Nancy Drew (400K/0.1) added a handful of eyeballs and ticked up in the demo. Riverdale (152K/0.1, read musical episode recap) slipped to an all-time audience low but did manage to rise above a zero in the demo.

ABC | Judge Steve Harvey (2.8 mil/0.2) dipped, while The Wonder Years (1.9 mil/0.2) was steady.

NBC | LA Fire & Rescue (2.4 mil/0.2) ticked down in Week 3.

CBS | Leading out of the aforementioned TPIRAN and a Young Sheldon rerun, a corporate synergy-tastic Mission: Impossible “Behind the Scenes” special drew 1.5 mil and a 0.2.

