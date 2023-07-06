Ratings: Riverdale Eyes Audience Low With Its Final Musical Episode

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ The Price Is Right at Night easily led Wednesday both in total viewers (with 3.6 million) and in the demo (scoring a 0.4).
Elsewhere….
THE CW | Nancy Drew (400K/0.1) added a handful of eyeballs and ticked up in the demo. Riverdale (152K/0.1, read musical episode recap) slipped to an all-time audience low but did manage to rise above a zero in the demo.
ABC | Judge Steve Harvey (2.8 mil/0.2) dipped, while The Wonder Years (1.9 mil/0.2) was steady.
NBC | LA Fire & Rescue (2.4 mil/0.2) ticked down in Week 3.
CBS | Leading out of the aforementioned TPIRAN and a Young Sheldon rerun, a corporate synergy-tastic Mission: Impossible "Behind the Scenes" special drew 1.5 mil and a 0.2.
“Riverdale did manage to rise above a zero in the demo.” Congrats? Lol it’s incredible how everyone gave up on it. I’ve never seen a show that makes zero sense like this one.
How many Riverdale eps left before the final episode? Will the audience return?
TPIR at Night is getting ratings up there with Neighborhood and Bob. Not surprising. I love it.
Oh Riverdale, the hottest of hot messes. I still keep up weekly but it’s a massive chore. I was thinking of skipping this episode though as the cast CANNOT sing not matter how much they think they can.