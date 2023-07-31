Sunday Ratings: The Chosen Rises, Tough as Nails Ends on High Note

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Sunday game shows tied CBS’ 60 Minutes rerun for the demo win, while the latter also clocked in with the night’s largest audience.
ABC | Now each airing an hour earlier, Celebrity Family Feud (with 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating) and $100,000 Pyramid (3.1 mil/0.3) both added viewers and held steady in the demo.
CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (5.3 mil/0.3), Tough as Nails‘ finale (2.5 mil/0.2) delivered a season high in audience.
FOX | This week’s HouseBroken double pump (averaging 420K and a 0.1) was up in viewers.
THE CW | After dipping in audience in Week 2, The Chosen (450K/0.0) appears to have gained a few more followers in Week 3. Yes, the Jesus wordplay will be coming at ya allllll through the Season 3 finale on Christmas Eve, folks!
I know The Chosen has been streaming for several years but this is the first time I’m seeing it and it’s a lot better than I expected. Plus, there really isn’t much else on tv nowadays except repeats and reality shows and it will be that way for the foreseeable future with all these strikes going on. The CW has a good chance to gain some viewers if they navigate the strikes well and not dump shows after two episodes, like the did with that Zac Efron show.