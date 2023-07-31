Sunday Ratings: The Chosen Rises, Tough as Nails Ends on High Note

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Sunday game shows tied CBS’ 60 Minutes rerun for the demo win, while the latter also clocked in with the night’s largest audience.

ABC | Now each airing an hour earlier, Celebrity Family Feud (with 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating) and $100,000 Pyramid (3.1 mil/0.3) both added viewers and held steady in the demo.

CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (5.3 mil/0.3), Tough as Nails‘ finale (2.5 mil/0.2) delivered a season high in audience.

FOX | This week’s HouseBroken double pump (averaging 420K and a 0.1) was up in viewers.

THE CW | After dipping in audience in Week 2, The Chosen (450K/0.0) appears to have gained a few more followers in Week 3. Yes, the Jesus wordplay will be coming at ya allllll through the Season 3 finale on Christmas Eve, folks!

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.