Ratings: Tony Awards Draw Best Audience Since 2019, Live Stream Hits High

Ratings Tiny Awards Viewers 2023
Ariana DeBose at THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights, Sunday, June 11 on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+. Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin, star of CBS’ SO HELP ME TODD co-host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content streaming only on Pluto TV, followed by THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS with Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose. Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Courtesy of Michele Crowe/CBS
Now this is something to sing about.

CBS’ Sunday-night airing of the 76th Tony Awards averaged 4.31 million viewers, based on Nielsen fast national data and estimated out-of-home viewership — a 2% increase from the tallies for last year’s telecast.

As such, this year’s unscripted ceremony, winningly hosted by Academy Award, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Ariana DeBose, stands as the most-watched Tonys of the post-pandemic era, since June 2019. (That year’s telecast drew 5.4 million viewers.)

Relatedly — though no actual numbers were divulged — CBS reports that the average live streaming audience on Paramount+ enjoyed +13% year-to-year gains, making it the most live-streamed Tonys to date. Similarly, The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show that streamed on Pluto TV from 6:30–8 pm ET, reportedly stands as the most-watched live event in Pluto TV’s nearly decade-long history.

Tony Awards 2023 Michael Arden Denee Benton
Tony Awards 2023: The Best, ‘Worst’ and Wildest Moments From This Year’s Unscripted Ceremony
At this year’s Tony Awards, Kimberly Akimbo claimed prizes five times, including for Best Musical, lead actress Victoria Clark and featured actress Bonnie Milligan. As far as plays go, Leopoldstadt amassed four total wins, including for Best New Play, featured actor Brandon Uranowitz and director Patrick Marber.

Want SCOOP on any TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
  1. The Tonys have some of the best opening numbers of any awards show, even without writers they nailed it. And it didn’t have much of that silly banter that presenters would do; it was just like, “here’s the award for this.” Out at 11. Loved it.

