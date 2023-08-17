Ratings: Wonder Years Ends on Low Note, Nancy Drew Grows Ahead of Series Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother dominated Wednesday in both total viewers and in the demo.

CBS | Big Brother (with 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating) was steady week-to-week, as was Episode 2 of Superfan (1.4 mil/0.2).

FOX | MasterChef (1.9 mil/0.3) and the season finale of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (1.5 mil/0.2) were both steady.

ABC | Judge Steve Harvey posted its second-smallest audience of the season (2.5 mil) and its ninth straight 0.3 rating. Closing out its sophomore run, The Wonder Years drew 1.2 mil/0.2 and then 1 mil/0.2, marking its two smallest audiences of the season.

THE CW | Ahead of next week’s series finales, Nancy Drew (440K/0.1) rose to its second-best audience of the farewell season and rose in the demo for the first time since July 5, while Riverdale (200K/0.0) dropped some eyeballs.

