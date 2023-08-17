Ratings: Wonder Years Ends on Low Note, Nancy Drew Grows Ahead of Series Finale

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother dominated Wednesday in both total viewers and in the demo.
CBS | Big Brother (with 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating) was steady week-to-week, as was Episode 2 of Superfan (1.4 mil/0.2).
FOX | MasterChef (1.9 mil/0.3) and the season finale of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (1.5 mil/0.2) were both steady.
ABC | Judge Steve Harvey posted its second-smallest audience of the season (2.5 mil) and its ninth straight 0.3 rating. Closing out its sophomore run, The Wonder Years drew 1.2 mil/0.2 and then 1 mil/0.2, marking its two smallest audiences of the season.
THE CW | Ahead of next week’s series finales, Nancy Drew (440K/0.1) rose to its second-best audience of the farewell season and rose in the demo for the first time since July 5, while Riverdale (200K/0.0) dropped some eyeballs.Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line! The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.