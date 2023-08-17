Read Next: Virgin River Season 5 Video: A Storm Brings Mel and Jack’s Most Romantic Moment Yet (Exclusive)
Ratings: Wonder Years Ends on Low Note, Nancy Drew Grows Ahead of Series Finale

Wonder Years Season 2
ABC
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother dominated Wednesday in both total viewers and in the demo.

CBS | Big Brother (with 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating) was steady week-to-week, as was Episode 2 of Superfan (1.4 mil/0.2).

FOX | MasterChef (1.9 mil/0.3) and the season finale of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (1.5 mil/0.2) were both steady.

ABC | Judge Steve Harvey posted its second-smallest audience of the season (2.5 mil) and its ninth straight 0.3 rating. Closing out its sophomore run, The Wonder Years drew 1.2 mil/0.2 and then 1 mil/0.2, marking its two smallest audiences of the season.

THE CW | Ahead of next week’s series finales, Nancy Drew (440K/0.1) rose to its second-best audience of the farewell season and rose in the demo for the first time since July 5, while Riverdale (200K/0.0) dropped some eyeballs.

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line! The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
