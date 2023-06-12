Read Next: Arthur Creator and Max Team for Hop, Preschool Animated Series About Embracing Differences
The Idol: How Did Ratings Hold Up in Week 2? Plus, Premiere Now Outpacing Euphoria, White Lotus

Is buzz for The Idol slowly building…?

Though the early numbers for Episode 2 of the lurid HBO drama were a bit down week-to-week, delayed sampling of the series premiere seems to be picking up the pace.

Viewership for Episode 2, which was titled “Double Fantasy” (and which I have yet to watch, because the show isn’t exactly “commuter bus-friendly”), was steady for those who streamed it via Max. Linear viewing on HBO, however, was down.

All told, Week 2 drew about 800,000 total viewers compared to Week 1’s 913K.

That said, viewership for the series premiere, which dropped on June 4, now has surpassed 3.6 million viewers, outpacing the very first episodes of both The White Lotus (3 million in 2021) and Euphoria (3.3 million in 2019) at the same point in time.

There’s also this fun fact, via Nielsen: The Idol‘s Max viewers are currently tracking a full 21 years younger than those who watch the Sam Levinson drama on HBO — a wider spread than is seen by the typical HBO drama.

Are you sticking with The Idol? If now, why? And if so… why?
