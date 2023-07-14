Thursday Ratings: The Blacklist Grows With ‘C-‘ Series Finale

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Generation Gap led a very quiet Thursday in the demo, while a Young Sheldon rerun copped the night’s largest audience.

NBC | The Blacklist wrapped its 10-season run with a double-header that opened the night with 2.7 million total viewers (its farewell run’s second-largest audience) and a typical 0.2 demo rating. The second hour did 2.5 mil (the season’s third-laregst audience) and another 0.2.

TVLine readers gave The Blacklist‘s series finale an average grade of “C-“; read recap.

ABC | Generation Gap (3.2 mil/0.4) and a thrilling episode of The Chase (2.8 mil/0.3) each dropped a handful of eyeballs, with the latter also dipping in the demo.

CBS | Said aforementioned Young Sheldon repeat drew 3.5 million viewers.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.