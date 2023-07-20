Read Next: Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney Have a Comical Picket Line Identity Crisis — Watch
The Bear Cooks Up Strong Return to Nielsen Streaming Chart, Secret Invasion Debuts at No. 5 — Suits (!) Dominates the Overall Top 10

The Bear Season 2 Carmy
Courtesy of FX
With the release of its second season, Hulu’s The Bear landed at No. 2 on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals, while Black Mirror repeated in the lead spot.

For the week of June 19, Netflix’s Black Mirror racked up 1.6 billion minutes viewed across 27 total episodes. The Bear followed with 853 million minutes viewed for 18 total episodes, and in its first week of eligibility (whereas Season 1 needed two weeks to chart at No. 9, and then quickly disappear).

Fun fact, Nielsen notes that The Bear‘s audience make-up is near-identical to Black Mirror‘s, with about 35% of viewers landing in the 18-34 group and 30% age 35-49. 

Secret Invasion Maria Hill Dies

Netflix’s Manifest was No. 3 this week with 660 million minutes viewed across 62 episodes, followed by Netflix’s The Surrogacy (583 million minutes/24 episodes) and the chart debut of Disney+’s Secret Invasion (461 million minutes viewed for the first episode).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of June 19 were Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (460 million minutes viewed/34 episodes), Netflix’s Never Have I Ever (450 million minutes/40 episodes), Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (393 million minutes/12 available episodes), Netflix’s FUBAR (317 million minutes/eight episodes) and Netflix’s Catching Killers (304 million minutes/11 episodes).

Suits Series Finale Meghan Markle

Meanwhile on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart (which includes library titles, movies and such), USA Network’s Suits — with the June 17 release of all seasons to Netflix — amassed 2.3 billion minutes viewed, with almost half of that viewing coming from just Season 1 episodes. (Suits also streams on Peacock.)

2 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Suits went suit-less when Jessica left!

    She was the MVP character, though her spin off was crap!

    Reply

  2. And this is why they (WGA and SAG-AFTRA) are striking. Give them their fair share!

    Reply
