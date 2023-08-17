Sweet Magnolias and Its 81% Female Audience Tops Nielsen Streaming Top 10; Suits Sets Another Record

Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias landed atop Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for the week of July 17, while Suits once again improved on the weekly viewership record it first set weeks ago.

With the release of its third season, Sweet Magnolias amassed 1.2 billion minutes viewed across 30 episodes. After two weeks in the top spot, Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer slipped to No. 2 with 702 million minutes viewed/15 episodes, followed by Prime Video’s Jack Ryan (700 million minutes/30 episodes), Netflix’s Quarterback (648 million minutes/eight episodes) and Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty (493 million minutes/11 available episodes).

Of note, Nielsen reports that Sweet Magnolias‘ audience is 81% female, while TSITP delivered the week’s the highest concentration of 12- to 17-year-old viewers.

Rounding out the Top 10 originals for the week of July 17 were Netflix’s The Witcher (480 million minutes viewed across 21 episodes), Disney+’s Secret Invasion (411 million minutes/five available episodes), Hulu’s The Bear (374 million minutes/18 episodes), Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle (350 million minutes/46 episodes) and Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (324 million minutes/17 available episodes).

Meanwhile on Nielsen’s overall streaming ranking(which includes movies, acquired series and such), Suits again dominated with 3.88 billion minutes viewed across Netflix and Peacock. That marks another new record for an acquired series and ranks No. 13 among all streaming programs since 2020, behind tallies set by Stranger Things, Wednesday, Tiger King, Ozark and Dahmer.