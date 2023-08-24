Wednesday Ratings: Riverdale Grows With ‘C-‘ Series Finale, Superfan Slips Again

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother led Wednesday in the demo, while NBC’s America’s Got Talent dominated the night in total viewers.
NBC | AGT (with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating) was down a tick from Tuesday’s tallies.
CBS | Big Brother (3.2 mil/0.6) was steady week-to-week, while Superfan (1.2 mil/0.1) slipped to new lows.
FOX | MasterChef (1.9 mil/0.3) was steady.
THE CW | Nancy Drew (380K/0.1) dropped some eyeballs with its series finale (which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem). Riverdale (220K/0.1, read recap) meanwhile ticked up in both measures with its “C-” series finale.