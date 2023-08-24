Read Next: Little House on the Prairie’s Hersha Parady Dead at 78
Wednesday Ratings: Riverdale Grows With ‘C-‘ Series Finale, Superfan Slips Again

Riverdale Series Finale Archie Veronica
Courtesy of The CW
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother led Wednesday in the demo, while NBC’s America’s Got Talent dominated the night in total viewers.

NBC | AGT (with 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating) was down a tick from Tuesday’s tallies.

CBS | Big Brother (3.2 mil/0.6) was steady week-to-week, while Superfan (1.2 mil/0.1) slipped to new lows.

FOX | MasterChef (1.9 mil/0.3) was steady.

THE CW | Nancy Drew (380K/0.1) dropped some eyeballs with its series finale (which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem). Riverdale (220K/0.1, read recap) meanwhile ticked up in both measures with its “C-” series finale.

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line! The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
