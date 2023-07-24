Ratings: The Chosen Dips in Week 2, ABC Game Shows Lead Sunday

In the latest TV show ratings, three ABC game shows tied for the Sunday demo win, while CBS’ 60 Minutes rerun clocked in with the night’s largest audience.

ABC | The Prank Panel (with 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating) and Celebrity Family Feud (2.8 mil/0.3) were both steady in the demo, while $100,000 Pyramid (2.6 mil/0.3) ticked down.

CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (4.7 mil/0.2), Tough as Nails (2.2 mil/0.2) rebounded from last week’s demo low, while the Tony Bennett/Lady Gaga special encore did 1.6 mil and a 0.1.

FOX | HouseBroken‘s latest double pump averaged 410K and a 0.1.

THE CW | The Chosen (430K/0.0) dipped 7% in audience from its Stateside broadcast debut, and was also down a precious tenth in the demo.

