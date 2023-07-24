Read Next: As Twitter Changes Its Name to X, Sesame Street Puts the Social Media App on Notice
Ratings: The Chosen Dips in Week 2, ABC Game Shows Lead Sunday

The Chosen Episode 2 Ratings CW
Elizabeth Tabish as Mary
The CW
In the latest TV show ratings, three ABC game shows tied for the Sunday demo win, while CBS’ 60 Minutes rerun clocked in with the night’s largest audience.

ABC | The Prank Panel (with 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating) and Celebrity Family Feud (2.8 mil/0.3) were both steady in the demo, while $100,000 Pyramid (2.6 mil/0.3) ticked down.

CBS | Leading out of 60 Minutes (4.7 mil/0.2), Tough as Nails (2.2 mil/0.2) rebounded from last week’s demo low, while the Tony Bennett/Lady Gaga special encore did 1.6 mil and a 0.1.

FOX | HouseBroken‘s latest double pump averaged 410K and a 0.1.

THE CW | The Chosen (430K/0.0) dipped 7% in audience from its Stateside broadcast debut, and was also down a precious tenth in the demo.

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line! The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
5 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Jesus :(

    Reply

  2. Streaming, strikes, and economics are killing broadcast TV. Damn shame. Seems a route that reaches a mass audience would be the one to travel. Instead, broadcast cannot schedule cleanly, avoid repetitive concepts, or a oid a reliance on non-scripted programming.

    Reply

    • Yeah.

      Reply

  3. Keep in mind that DIRECTV isn’t currently showing the CW.

    Reply

    • Doesn’t that date back to July 12…?

      Reply
