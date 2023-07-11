Ratings: Stars on Mars Eyes New Low

In the latest TV show ratings, there was a three-way tie for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ The Price Is Right at Night rerun easily drew the night’s biggest audience.

FOX | Stars on Mars dipped to a new audience low (830,000 total viewers) while steady in the demo (with a 0.2). An increasingly fiendish Crime Scene Kitchen (1 mil/0.2) was steady in both measures.

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (2.8 mil/0.3) and The Wall (2.4 mil/0.2) both dipped in the demo. Weakest Link (2.4 mil/0.2) returned to its second-best audience of the season.

ABC | Claim to Fame (2.2 mil/0.3) and The Bachelorette (1.8 mil/0.3) matched their season openers.

THE CW | The Rising (360K/0.0) rose 29% in audience.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.