Read Next: New Captain America Movie, Thunderbolts Team-Up and Avengers: Kang Dynasty All Pushed Back
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Ratings: Stars on Mars Craters Opposite Nuggets’ NBA Finals Championship

Stars on Mars
Courtesy of Fox
Share

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s coverage of what would be the deciding game in this year’s NBA Finals — in which the Nuggets beat the Heat to claim their first title — dominated the night with 10 million total viewers and a 3.0 demo rating.

Opposite the hoops-la….

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3 mil/0.3) dipped from last week’s season opener.

FOX | Stars on Mars (970K/0.2) lost 25% of its premiere audience. Crime Scene Kitchen (970K/0.2) similarly was down 19% in audience.

THE CW | The Rising (340K/0.1) and Barons (130K/0.0) both shed viewers for a second straight week since their Stateside debuts.

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

5 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. “Stars on Mars” tanked.

    Was this show really necessary?

    Does William Shatner need another ego massage?

    He certainly got one when he directed “Star Trek V.”

    Reply

  2. Great finish to the NBA season. And I think I lost about ten IQ points from watching Stars on Mars last night.

    Reply

  3. Stars on Mars is hilarious. We watch it to laugh.

    Reply

  4. The best thing to look forward to on Stars on Mars is the introduction of RADDOG, the robot dog.

    Reply

  5. How long before The CW dips below 100k in live viewers?

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 13, 2023
03:00 AM
Amy Schumer: Emergency ContactHow I Met Your Father
08:00 PM
America's Got TalentBeat ShazamThe Real Housewives of New JerseyStanley Cup FinalWWE NXT
09:00 PM
Dancing QueensDon't Forget the Lyrics!
10:00 PM
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Stephen Colbert Extends Contract To Host ‘The Late Show’ For Three More Years
Stephen Colbert Extends Contract To Host ‘The Late Show’ For Three More Years
Man United Stock Soars on Unconfirmed Report of Qatari Winning Bid
Man United Stock Soars on Unconfirmed Report of Qatari Winning Bid
‘No Country for Old Men’ Author Cormac McCarthy Dead at 89
‘No Country for Old Men’ Author Cormac McCarthy Dead at 89
Annecy Competition Film ‘The Inseparables’ Lures International Distributors For Octopolis, nWave (EXCLUSIVE)
Annecy Competition Film ‘The Inseparables’ Lures International Distributors For Octopolis, nWave (EXCLUSIVE)
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad