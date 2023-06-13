Ratings: Stars on Mars Craters Opposite Nuggets’ NBA Finals Championship

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s coverage of what would be the deciding game in this year’s NBA Finals — in which the Nuggets beat the Heat to claim their first title — dominated the night with 10 million total viewers and a 3.0 demo rating.

Opposite the hoops-la….

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3 mil/0.3) dipped from last week’s season opener.

FOX | Stars on Mars (970K/0.2) lost 25% of its premiere audience. Crime Scene Kitchen (970K/0.2) similarly was down 19% in audience.

THE CW | The Rising (340K/0.1) and Barons (130K/0.0) both shed viewers for a second straight week since their Stateside debuts.

