Ratings: Stars on Mars Craters Opposite Nuggets’ NBA Finals Championship

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s coverage of what would be the deciding game in this year’s NBA Finals — in which the Nuggets beat the Heat to claim their first title — dominated the night with 10 million total viewers and a 3.0 demo rating.
Opposite the hoops-la….
NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3 mil/0.3) dipped from last week’s season opener.
FOX | Stars on Mars (970K/0.2) lost 25% of its premiere audience. Crime Scene Kitchen (970K/0.2) similarly was down 19% in audience.
THE CW | The Rising (340K/0.1) and Barons (130K/0.0) both shed viewers for a second straight week since their Stateside debuts.
“Stars on Mars” tanked.
Was this show really necessary?
Does William Shatner need another ego massage?
He certainly got one when he directed “Star Trek V.”
Great finish to the NBA season. And I think I lost about ten IQ points from watching Stars on Mars last night.
Stars on Mars is hilarious. We watch it to laugh.
The best thing to look forward to on Stars on Mars is the introduction of RADDOG, the robot dog.
How long before The CW dips below 100k in live viewers?