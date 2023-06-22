Ratings: LA Fire & Rescue Ties for Wednesday’s Largest Audience, Nancy Drew Dips

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s MasterChef led Wednesday in the demo, while NBC’s LA Fire & Rescue launch delivered one of the night’s biggest audiences.
FOX | Both MasterChef (with 2.2 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating) and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (1.6 mil/0.3) were steady.
NBC | Dick Wolf’s LA Fire & Rescue docuseries debuted to 3 mil and a 0.3.
ABC | Judge Steve Harvey (3 mil/0.3) and The Wonder Years (1.8 mil/0.2) were steady.
THE CW | Nancy Drew (380K/0.0) slipped to season lows on both counts. Riverdale (200K/0.0) dipped to its third-smallest audience of the season.
