Read Next: Titan Sub Tragedy: James Cameron ‘Struck’ by Titanic Parallels, How ‘Warnings Went Unheeded’
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Ratings: LA Fire & Rescue Ties for Wednesday’s Largest Audience, Nancy Drew Dips

LA Fire & Rescue David Eigenberg
Courtesy of NBC
Share

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s MasterChef led Wednesday in the demo, while NBC’s LA Fire & Rescue launch delivered one of the night’s biggest audiences.

FOX | Both MasterChef (with 2.2 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating) and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (1.6 mil/0.3) were steady.

NBC | Dick Wolf’s LA Fire & Rescue docuseries debuted to 3 mil and a 0.3.

The Rookie Feds Cancelled Renewed
The Final Network Shows Waiting to Be Renewed
View List

ABC | Judge Steve Harvey (3 mil/0.3) and The Wonder Years (1.8 mil/0.2) were steady.

THE CW | Nancy Drew (380K/0.0) slipped to season lows on both counts. Riverdale (200K/0.0) dipped to its third-smallest audience of the season.

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line! The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. 0,0,0 across the board…
    I fear the CW will have many this summer

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 22, 2023
03:00 AM
And Just Like That...The BearBeavis and Butt-HeadClone HighDowney's Dream CarsGlamorousGremlins: Secrets of the MogwaiSkull Island
08:00 PM
NBA Draft
10:00 PM
Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad