Ratings: LA Fire & Rescue Ties for Wednesday’s Largest Audience, Nancy Drew Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s MasterChef led Wednesday in the demo, while NBC’s LA Fire & Rescue launch delivered one of the night’s biggest audiences.

FOX | Both MasterChef (with 2.2 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating) and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (1.6 mil/0.3) were steady.

NBC | Dick Wolf’s LA Fire & Rescue docuseries debuted to 3 mil and a 0.3.

ABC | Judge Steve Harvey (3 mil/0.3) and The Wonder Years (1.8 mil/0.2) were steady.

THE CW | Nancy Drew (380K/0.0) slipped to season lows on both counts. Riverdale (200K/0.0) dipped to its third-smallest audience of the season.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.