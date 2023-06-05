Ratings: HBO’s The Idol Audience Falls Shy of Euphoria‘s Own Series Premiere

HBO’s The Idol could stand to have more followers.
The oft-lurid new drama co-created by Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson debuted on Sunday night to 913,000 total viewers across Max and linear telecasts, with Game 2 of the NBA Finals on ABC offering decent competition.
For comparison’s sake, HBO’s Winning Time in March 2022 debuted to 901,000 total viewers, The White Lotus in July 2021 first opened its doors to 944,000 guests, and Levinson’s Euphoria in June 2019 drew 1.1 million lookie-loos with its own series premiere.
Then again… The Last of Us back in January launched with 4.7 million viewers, while the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon‘s first episode last August shattered HBO records by drawing nearly 10 million people to its opening night.
In this streaming day and age, HBO series typically generate but a fraction of their total audience on premiere night. In fact, the shows mentioned above grew their preliminary audience by factors of 6, 7 or even 10 over the course of a season.
The Idol arrived on HBO amid an avalanche of negative press about behind-the-scenes turmoil involving Levinson and star The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye, who co-created the series with Levinson and Reza Fahim.
TVLine readers gave the premiere episode an average grade of “D”; read our complete recap, grab yourself a shower, and weigh in.
The difference is Zendaya and The Weeknd. I’m not trying to pit them against each other and there is plenty of room for both to succeed, but audiences follow Zendaya because she has truly put in the work in her transition from disney child star to adult actress. The Weeknd tries too hard and seems like he surrounds himself with way too many “yes-people” that make him believe he is greater than he actually is. He has a few good songs that help his popularity, but that’s about it.
The Weeknd has sold 75 million records, and his accolades include 4 Grammy Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, 22 Juno Awards, 6 American Music Awards, 2 MTV Video Music Awards, a Latin Grammy Award, and nominations for an Academy Award and a Primetime Emmy Award…he does not need ANY “Yes-people.”
You’re absolutely correct, but none of those accolades are indicative of his acting ability. Filming music videos doesn’t make him qualified to lead a series.
The Weeknd thinks he can write, produce and star in a high-budget prestige series out of the gate, without putting in neither the time, nor the work in any of this disciplines. It’s pure ego, with nothing to back it up. You contrast this to, say, Lady Gaga, that had a TV stint in an established series she didn’t have to carry (American Horror Story), then co-led with an established actor (Bradley Cooper) and she still building something solid block-by-block.
I really liked it, I hope it makes it. It really focus hard on what fame can do on a young star and the pressure to be famous all while being tricked by people because The Weeknd character is definitely wanting to take advantage of the main girl for his own advantage
The Weeknd or Abel Tesfaye is beyond delusional. He thinks he can act and he cannot. And he behaves as if he’s some mastermind genius when this is just some bologna. Just stick to music.
Sad that people are bashing this show for no reason. Great cast and the storyline is interesting. I fail to see the issue.
I’m watching this because it’s a caricature of the type of people who surround an Idol.
I already know I’m going to like the B story of Jane Adams, Eli Roth, Hank Azria, etc…kinda like a twisted “Entourage.”
And I don’t understand the hate towards The Weeknd – if you think he’s an a-hole, it’s because he’s doing a bang-up job of playing an a-hole.