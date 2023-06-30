Read Next: TCA Awards 2023: Succession, Last of Us, The Bear Lead Nominations; Ted Lasso and Mrs. Maisel Swan Songs Shut Out
Thursday Ratings: The Chase Returns to Season High in Audience

The Chase Season 3
ABC
In the latest TV show ratings, ABCs returning Thursday game shows tied CBS’ Young Sheldon rerun for the nightly demo win, while Sheldon also drew the most viewers.

ABC | The Kelly Ripa-hosted Generation Gap opened its sophomore run with 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, steady in audience but down a tick in the demo from its Season 1 averages. The Sara Haines-led The Chase resumed Season 3 with its best audience (2.8 million) since late Season 2 (circa February 2022) and put up a pretty typical 0.3 rating.

NBC | With just three episodes over two weeks left, The Blacklist inched up to its second-best Thursday audience of its farewell run (2.5 mil) while posting its 17th 0.2 rating out of 19 episodes.

CBS | Said heretofore aforementioned Young Sheldon repeat drew 3.3 million viewers.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
