Thursday Ratings: The Chase Returns to Season High in Audience

In the latest TV show ratings, ABCs returning Thursday game shows tied CBS’ Young Sheldon rerun for the nightly demo win, while Sheldon also drew the most viewers.
ABC | The Kelly Ripa-hosted Generation Gap opened its sophomore run with 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, steady in audience but down a tick in the demo from its Season 1 averages. The Sara Haines-led The Chase resumed Season 3 with its best audience (2.8 million) since late Season 2 (circa February 2022) and put up a pretty typical 0.3 rating.
NBC | With just three episodes over two weeks left, The Blacklist inched up to its second-best Thursday audience of its farewell run (2.5 mil) while posting its 17th 0.2 rating out of 19 episodes.
CBS | Said heretofore aforementioned Young Sheldon repeat drew 3.3 million viewers.The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.