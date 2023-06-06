Ratings: Ninja Warrior Returns Steady, Ties Family Feud Rerun for Demo Win

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior tied ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud rerun for the Monday demo win, while the latter also delivered the night’s biggest audience.
NBC | Ninja Warrior opened Season 15 with just shy of 3 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, right on par with last summer’s averages. Weakest Link led out of that with 1.9 mil and a 0.2.
ABC | The night’s first Celebrity Family Feud repeat of two delivered Monday’s largest audience: 3.5 million.
FOX | Stars on Mars debuted to just 1.3 mil and a 0.2, after which Crime Scene Kitchen easily hit series lows (1.1 mil/0.2) with its long-delayed Season 2 opener.
THE CW | The Rising (384K/0.1) shed viewers versus its premiere, whereas Barons (201K/0.0) added some.
CBS | The network’s airing of Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation averaged 2.8 mil and a 0.2.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.
Pretty weak night for every new show except ANW
Watch ANW to be inspired by those teens.