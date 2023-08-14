Ratings: Sunday CBS Slate Delayed by Late-Running PGA Golf

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ 60 Minutes rerun — pending adjustment due to (hour-plus) late-running PGA golf coverage — led Sunday both in total viewers and in the demo.
CBS | Leading out of the 60 Minutes repeat (which drew 5.4 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, pending adjustment due to laaaate-running PGA golf coverage), Big Brother (4.1 mil/0.4) delivered its biggest audience of the season (and yet hit a demo low) while The Challenge: USA (2.8 mil/0.5, read recap) was up sharply from Thursday’s season opener.
ABC | Celebrity Family Feud (3.6 mil/0.4) and $100,000 Pyramid (2.8 mil/0.3) were both steady.
THE CW | The Chosen (430K/0.0) added a few eyeballs.
Remembering as a kid with maybe five channels complaining there us nothing on. We have had cable, only to watch networks merge, robbing viewers of options as they cannibalize each other. Streaming came along and the low cost and new golden age of TV got everyone excited. Now broadcast is giving up. Streaming costs as much as cable eventually did. Content makers upset and striking. It’s just a mess.
The Chosen is my favorite show in the past several years (just finishing another rewatch) but even I’m surprised at how well it is doing on the CW. It is basically rerun syndication in primetime, and on Sunday night, and yet it is holding its own. Impressive.
Of course, it is the highest quality series that the network has had in a long time (maybe ever) in terms of acting, writing, visuals and music. It shouldn’t surprise me that it is doing well.
Golf really ruins CBS Sunday shows!
Surprise surprise CBS has yet another sports overrun and football season just starting up so get ready for it many weekends.CBS is running it’s longest Big Brother season ever and every weekend you’ll have to wonder how much BS there is to see the episode.