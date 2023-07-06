Read Next: Reservation Dogs Trailer: The Crew Prepares for an Emotional Goodbye in Final Season’s First Footage — Watch
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Manifest Dominates Nielsen Streaming Top 10 With Release of Final Episodes, Followed by Never Have I Ever

Manifest Final Episodes Netflix
Courtesy of Netflix
Share

Manifest: Angelina’s Non-Redemption dominated Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals.

The release of the supernatural/family drama’s Season 4B via Netflix resulted in 1.6 billion minutes viewed across 62 total episodes, for the week of June 5.

Season 2 of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever placed (a distant) No. 2 with 917 million minutes viewed across 40 episodes, followed by last week’s champ, Netflix’s FUBAR (819 million minutes viewed/eight episodes), Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (614 million minutes/34 episodes) and Prime Video’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets 🤷🏻‍♂️ (499 million minutes/four episodes).

Leaving Netflix in July 2023
Everything Leaving Netflix in July
View List

Rounding out the Top 10 streaming originals for the week of June 5 were Netflix’s Arnold docuseries (434 million minutes viewed/three episodes), Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love (417 million minutes/10 episodes), the chart debut of Peacock’s Based on a True Story (342 million minutes/eight episodes), Netflix’s Fake Profile (313 million minutes/10 episodes) and Prime Video’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (277 million minutes/43 episodes).

Meanwhile on the overall streaming chart, the release of the 192-minute Avatar: The Way of Water motion picture sequel bested Manifest by amassing 1.9 billion minutes viewed across Disney+ and Max.

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I hope based on a true story gets renewed I really enjoyed it.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
July 06, 2023
03:00 AM
And Just Like That...Downey's Dream CarsHart to HeartiCarlyKevin Hart: Reality CheckThe Lincoln LawyerShaun White: The Last RunStar Trek: Strange New Worlds
08:00 PM
The Blacklist
09:00 PM
The Chase
12:00 AM
My Adventures With Superman
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad