First GOP Debate Draws 13 Million, Gives Fox News the Most-Watched Non-Sports Cable Telecast of 2023

Democracy 24: Fox News Republican Primary Debate had more than a few lookie-loos.
The first debate between Republican presidential hopefuls — well, all but one of ’em — averaged 13 million viewers across Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Nation and Fox News Digital on Wednesday night, outdrawing “more than 70% of all presidential primary debates in the last two cycles (2016 and 2020),” Fox News Media reports via Nielsen.
Among the “recent” debates not trumped by Wednesday night’s eight-candidate face-off, the two-night first Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential election cycle averaged 16.7 million total viewers for NBC/ MSNBC/Telemundo in June 2019 (not including live streaming).
That said, Democracy 24: Fox News Republican Primary Debate drew a larger audience than Fox News’ previous debate in Iowa circa January 2016, which averaged 12.5 million viewers.
Fox News proper’s share of the debate audience (11.1 million) marks the most-watched non-sports cable telecast of 2023, besting Paramount’s Yellowstone (which on Jan. 1 drew 8.2 million). And the 2.4 million viewers in cable news’ 25-54 target demo topped everything that aired on cable TV Wednesday night.
In a poll of TVLine readers (below), Nikki Haley did best among the debaters, earning 30% of your vote. She was followed by Chris Christie (23%), Vivek Ramaswamy (20%) and Ron DeSantis (12%).
Non sports huh? This is the sport of news. Like auto racing, most people are only watching to see the wrecks.
Cult members watched what a surprise.
Guess those so called cult member also are the only ones that tuned in to Tucker and Trump interview, which happened to be 100 Million. If that is the case then you have proved that Trump is right about 2020, because Biden only got 81 million votes, and well the cult is over 100 million. Got it.
Except on X, one second of the video playing counts as a view if you wanted to watch it or were simply scrolling by…