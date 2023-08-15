Suits, Bluey Fuel a Streaming Usage High in July While Linear TV Hits All-Time Low

Streaming usage rose to an all-time high in July, whereas linear TV viewing hit a low, dipping below 50% for the first time ever.

According to Nielsen’s latest “The Gauge” report, streaming accounted for 38.7% of TV viewing during the month of July, up 2.9% to mark a high. Broadcast and cable viewing, meanwhile, combined for 49.6%, an all-time low for linear TV.

Leading streaming to its all-time high, including a year-over-year surge of 25.3%, were two acquired series — Suits, which is streaming on Netflix (where it has been shattering records) as well as on Peacock, and Bluey on Disney+, which combined for 23 billion minutes viewed in July. (Fun fact: Suits‘ 18 billion minutes viewed was right on par with what Stranger Things 4 amassed in July of last year.)

All told, Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube all marked personal bests in July, with streaming shares of 8.5%, 3.4% and 9.2%.

Among the linear providers, broadcast viewership was down 3.6% (vs. June 2022), while cable slipped 2.9% (to fall below 30% for the first time ever). Linear TV viewing has been steadily trending down since The Gauge’s launch, from 63.6% (in June 2021) to 57.5% (June 2022) to 51.4% (June 2023) to 49.6% (right now).

Broadcast-TV of course famously “coasts” with reality-TV- and rerun-heavy fare during a summer month such as July, so the most watched programs (per Nielsen) were ABC World News Tonight and the MLB All-Star Game on Fox. Meanwhile on cable, ESPN’s Home Run Derby and College World Series, and Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, led the month.

Looking ahead, with the Hollywood strikes most immediately impacting the broadcast-TV schedules for fall, streaming seems poised to increase its lead, as the options for fresh content begin to significantly wane.

Does any of the above surprise you…?