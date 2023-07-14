Strange New Worlds Makes Nielsen Streaming Chart Debut, While Black Mirror Dominates Top 10

Netflix’s Black Mirror topped Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals, while Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds made its debut on the weekly chart. (Paramount+ was not being tracked by Nielsen when SNW Season 1 came out.)

With the release of Season 6, Black Mirror for the week of June 12 amassed nearly 1.4 billion minutes viewed across 27 total episodes. That knocked Netflix’s Manifest down to No. 2, with 970 million minutes viewed across 62 episodes. Netflix’s Never Have I Ever in turn dipped to third (with 832 million minutes/40 episodes), followed by Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (529 million minutes/34 episodes) and Netflix’s FUBAR (503 million minutes/eight episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of June 12 were Netflix’s The Surrogacy (500 million minutes viewed/24 episodes), Strange New Worlds (340 million minutes/11 episodes) and a Netflix trio: Tex Mex Motors 🤷🏻‍♂️ (312 million minutes/eight episodes), Gabby’s Dollhouse (280 million minutes/51 episodes) and Arnold (280 million minutes/three episodes).

Meanwhile on the overall streaming chart (which includes movies, library titles and such), Black Mirror was No. 1, followed by S.W.A.T. (1.2 billion minutes/128 episodes on multiple platforms) and last week’s champ, the 192-minute Avatar 2 (1.1 billion minutes across Disney+ and Max). Netflix’s 123-minute Extraction 2 debuted at No. 4 with just over a billion minutes viewed.

