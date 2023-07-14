Strange New Worlds Makes Nielsen Streaming Chart Debut, While Black Mirror Dominates Top 10

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Netflix’s Black Mirror topped Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals, while Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds made its debut on the weekly chart. (Paramount+ was not being tracked by Nielsen when SNW Season 1 came out.)
With the release of Season 6, Black Mirror for the week of June 12 amassed nearly 1.4 billion minutes viewed across 27 total episodes. That knocked Netflix’s Manifest down to No. 2, with 970 million minutes viewed across 62 episodes. Netflix’s Never Have I Ever in turn dipped to third (with 832 million minutes/40 episodes), followed by Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (529 million minutes/34 episodes) and Netflix’s FUBAR (503 million minutes/eight episodes).
Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of June 12 were Netflix’s The Surrogacy (500 million minutes viewed/24 episodes), Strange New Worlds (340 million minutes/11 episodes) and a Netflix trio: Tex Mex Motors 🤷🏻♂️ (312 million minutes/eight episodes), Gabby’s Dollhouse (280 million minutes/51 episodes) and Arnold (280 million minutes/three episodes).
Meanwhile on the overall streaming chart (which includes movies, library titles and such), Black Mirror was No. 1, followed by S.W.A.T. (1.2 billion minutes/128 episodes on multiple platforms) and last week's champ, the 192-minute Avatar 2 (1.1 billion minutes across Disney+ and Max). Netflix's 123-minute Extraction 2 debuted at No. 4 with just over a billion minutes viewed.
Happy to see Strange New Worlds on here. It’s a great show. If you have any interest in the Star Trek franchise, and you’re looking for a new entry that nails the fun of the original, this is (mostly) the one for you.
I know they were right about to film Season 3 when the strike started. While I care more that the writers get the good treatment they deserve, the fan in me can’t help but hope it doesn’t go on for so long that the show gets screwed somehow!
While I enjoy the show I prefer Discovery.
I’m kinda bored of the same old Star Trek packaged and resold.
At least with Discovery they tried something new.
I would like the see the Strange New Worlds TV cast get a shot at a big screen Star Trek movie much how Shatner and Stewart did. It’d be cheaper for Paramount and would be a good direction for the franchise. That of course should be after a good five or six season run.
Strange New Worlds has hit its stride. Every episode this season has been a winner thus far. This is the best Star Trek cadt I’ve been engaged with since Archer’s Enterprise.