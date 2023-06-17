YOU Season 5: Penn Badgley Hints at Major Returns in Final Episodes, Including Jenna Ortega’s Ellie — Watch

Welcome to New York, Joe Goldberg, it’s been waiting for you — along with quite a few familiar faces.

YOU star Penn Badgley appeared in a brief video during Netflix’s annual Tudum fan event on Saturday, offering eager viewers a taste of what the show’s final season has in store.

While Badgley couldn’t confirm which characters from Joe’s past will resurface now that he has returned home, several familiar faces appear in the teaser above: Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), Dr. Nicky (John Stamos), Karen (Natalie Paul), Paco (Luca Padovan), Joe’s son Henry, Ellie (Jenna Ortega), Cary (Travis Van Winkle), Sherry (Shalita Grant), Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) and Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman).

“We have kept scrupulous track of everybody who knows anything about Joe who’s not dead,” then-showrunner Sera Gamble told TVLine during Season 4, clarifying that “the ones who are dead could still appear in dreams and hallucinations.”

But this was the tease from Gamble that really got us thinking: “There are some very smart people who are alive,” she said. “Some of them are in jail, and some of them are basically in witness protection, but there’s no reason to believe he’s safe.”

Which characters are you hoping to see when YOU returns for its fifth and final season in 2024? Hit PLAY on the video above for watch Badgley’s tease, then drop a comment with your picks below.