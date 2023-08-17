Virgin River Season 5 Video: A Storm Brings Mel and Jack’s Most Romantic Moment Yet (Exclusive)

A dramatic kiss in the pouring rain? Oh, Virgin River, you’ve truly outdone yourself this time.

With exactly three weeks to go until the show’s long-awaited fifth season hits Netflix, TVLine has an exclusive first look at an instant classic moment for fans of Mel and Jack’s relationship (aka everyone).

To be fair, the clip doesn’t start out in the best place, as Mel is taking stock of all the injustices they’ve endured as a couple. “We’re good people, right?” she asks Jack. “Why does life keep knocking us down and kicking us before we can even get up?”

Then Mel asks the question that no one on any TV show should ever ask out loud: “What else could possibly go wrong?” And just like that, a torrential downpour hits the lost couple, adding insult to injury.

Fortunately, Jack is the human embodiment of a romance novel, so he quickly makes lemons into lemonade. “I know you feel lost right now, but I promise we’re going to find our way out of the woods together,” he tells Mel after delivering the kind of epic kiss that fancams are made of.

Virgin River is doing things a little differently this season, splitting itself into two parts over the course of several months. Part 1 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 7, while the second part — which includes the show’s first-ever holiday episodes — is being held until Thursday, Nov. 30.

