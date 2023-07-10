NSFW Twisted Metal Trailer Brings Out the Cars, the Guns and a Tempting Offer From Neve Campbell

To paraphrase John Doe, “This is where the cars and guns come in.”

Whereas a first sneak peek at Peacock’s Twisted Metal involved a physical brawl between John (played by MCU vet Anthony Mackie) and the seriously deadly clown dubbed Sweet Tooth, the official — and very NSFW! — trailer above features the fast-driving vehicles and explosive ordnance that fans of the PlayStation game series expect. (A “clean” version of said trailer can be viewed down below.)

Described as a “high-octane action comedy” based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), Twisted Metal follows Mackie’s John Doe, a motor-mouthed outsider who is offered by Neve Campbell’s character a chance at a better life — but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

“With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, John Doe will face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck,” the official synopsis promises us.

Pro wrestler Joe Seanoa (aka AEW’s Samoa Joe) plays said clown, Sweet Tooth, with Will Arnett providing the villain’s voice.

The cast for the series also includes Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as aforementioned car thief Quiet and Thomas Haden Church (Divorce) as “law”-man Agent Stone, plus guest stars Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Mike Mitchell (Netflix’s Love), Tahj Vaughans (P-Valley) and Lou Beatty Jr. (A Million Little Things).

All 10 half-hour episodes will be released Thursday, July 27.

Want scoop on Twisted Metal, or for any other TV show