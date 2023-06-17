Read Next: 3 Body Problem: Watch First Footage of Game of Thrones Creators’ Trippy Netflix Sci-Fi Series
The Witcher Drops Epic, Bloody Battle Scene From Henry Cavill’s Final Season as Geralt of Rivia — Watch

Geralt of Rivia is in for some Ciri-ous trouble when The Witcher returns for Part 1 of Season 3 on Thursday, June 29.

Netflix released a two-minute first look at Henry Cavill‘s final season as the show’s titular hero during the streamer’s annual Tudum fan event on Saturday, and it looks like it’s going to be a bloodbath — in the best way possible.

The intense clip features Geralt (Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) doing battle with Rience — you know, the guy with the face — and while every member of the trio gets a bonafide hero moment, the encounter doesn’t end well for one of them.

Here’s what fans can expect from The Witcher‘s third season, per Netflix’s official synopsis: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

The first part of Season 3 is available to stream on June 29, with the second part following on July 27. As previously reported, Liam Hemsworth will replace Cavill as the new Geralt in The Witcher‘s fourth season.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an extended first look at The Witcher Season 3, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.
1 Comment

  1. Excellent use of the Aard and Quen signs, for those who geek out over details from the games.

    Reply
