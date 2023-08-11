Special Ops: Lioness Sneak Peek: Kaitlyn Puts Joe’s Team on Notice (Exclusive)

Read Next: Is ‘Live’ Superfan Voting Sus? Will Suits’ Success Resurrect L.A. Law Revival? Why the HSM:TM:TS Make-Under? More TV Qs
Nicole Kidman’s CIA senior supervisor Kaitlyn Meade firmly informs Joe’s QRF team how things are gonna be in an exclusive sneak peek from this Sunday’s episode of Paramount+’s Special Ops: Lioness.

When last we tuned into the freshman espionage drama, Kaitlyn had made a special trip to inform Joe (played by Zoe Saldana) — in person — that team members Two Cups, Tucker and Randy, when begrudgingly “lent out” to CIA case officer Kyle to handle an extraction in Van Horn, Texas, got caught on camera by Border Patrol. And said extraction, we know, wound up involving multiple casualties.

In this Sunday’s episode, titled “Truth Is the Shrewdest Lie,” Westfield (Michael Kelly) and Kaitlyn deploy Joe’s team to subdue a terrorist threat. But as seen in the sneak peek above, Two Cups & Co. are none too happy about the rules of non-engagement, in that Kyle says they are tasked to only “capture,” not kill. To not fire back if fired upon!

That’s when Kaitlyn steps forth to make clear to Joe’s team exactly why they have been given this assignment — and how they will be hung out to dry if turns into another “s–t show.” Press play above to find out the reason.

Elsewhere in Episode 5 of 8: Joe and Neal (Dave Annable) deal with the aftermath of Kate’s (Hannah Love Lanier) accident, and Cruz’s (Laysla De Oliveira) cover may (once again!) be in jeopardy. 

Want scoop on Special Ops: Lioness, or for any other TV show? Email your question to InsideLine@tvline.com, and it may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
  1. Started watching last weekend & it’s better than I expected!

