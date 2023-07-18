Riverdale Sneak Peek: Betty and the Girls Get a Lesson in Perfect Pageant Posture

It’s pageant time on Riverdale this week — and who better to teach the girls how to be a proper young lady than Betty’s mom Alice?

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode (9/8c, The CW), and in it, Alice is drilling Betty and her friends on the ideal posture of a pageant girl ahead of the annual Miss Teen Riverdale competition. Betty, Veronica, Cheryl, Toni, Midge and Evelyn are forced to walk in a circle balancing books on their heads — a classic! — while Alice reminds them that the Miss Teen Riverdale winner “does not walk. She glides.” (She also doesn’t hesitate to smack them with a yardstick to keep them in line.) Meanwhile, Ethel is stuck watching from the sidelines.

Alice informs the girls that “appearance, posture, carriage” and “character” are the four key elements to a pageant queen’s success, imploring them to carry themselves “with the dignity of English royalty.” That earns an eye-roll from Betty, and Toni doesn’t want a creepy old man commenting on her figure: “I know how shapely I am.” (And so does Cheryl!) Alice does her best to keep them focused, telling them that as Miss Teen Riverdale, they’ll serve as an “ambassadrix” (???) for the whole town for the year to come. Just one more hour of posture work left!

According to the episode’s official synopsis, “Betty, Veronica, Cheryl and Toni each have their own reasons for entering” the pageant. “However, when Alice doesn’t allow Ethel to enter the pageant, the girls band together to make sure she has a fighting chance.”

