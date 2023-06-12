Red, White & Royal Blue Photos: First Son and British Prince Find Unexpected Love in Amazon Movie Adaptation

Red, White & Royal Blue fans, we have our first look at the cake-tastrophe that launched a grand love story and changed history.

Prime Video on Monday released the first official images from its upcoming movie adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel, which takes place in a hypothetical world where the first female president (played by Uma Thurman) is inaugurated in 2016, and her son, Alex Claremont-Diaz (The Kissing Booth 2′s Taylor Zakhar Perez), begins a forbidden enemies-to-lovers romance with Prince Henry of Wales (Purple Hearts’ Nicholas Galitzine).

Red, White & Royal Blue Movie Photos View Gallery 6 Images

Alex and Henry “have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity…and a total disdain for each other,” per the official synopsis. “Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time.” (This is where the cake comes in, for those who haven’t read the book.)

“Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce.’ But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

The cast also includes Rachel Hilson (Love, Victor), Thomas Flynn (Bridgerton), Stephen Fry (Bones) and Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life).

Premiering on the streamer on Friday, Aug. 11, Red, White & Royal Blue was written and directed by Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance) and produced by Berlanti Productions.

Red, White & Royal Blue book lovers, what do you think of the photos? Hit the comments with your first impressions!