Nancy Drew Braces for Supernatural Apocalypse in Series Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

For the record, Riverdale isn’t the only CW drama giving us a bonkers series finale on Wednesday night.

Before we bid a farewell to Archie and friends, we’ve got a minor crisis to get through on Nancy Drew (8/7c). And by “minor crisis,” we of course mean the most devastating “supernatural disaster” ever to hit Horseshoe Bay.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the show’s final hour, in which the Drew Crew scrambles to save the town while simultaneously preventing their personal lives from completely falling apart.

As if sin fog ravaging the town wasn’t enough to contend with, George has a crucial interview with Seattle Legal College, and she refuses to “let mystical mayhem torpedo [her] chances of getting into law school”; Jade questions Nick’s desire to hit the open road, before deciding to join his cause (“I fought a grim reaper once!”); and Ace and Nancy have… oh, who are we kidding? No one has time to break down everything happening in that relationship — just know that it’s a lot.

In fact, let’s consult the series finale’s official logline, shall we? “Nancy and the Drew Crew’s mission to save Horseshoe Bay from sins of its past comes to an epic conclusion as they must contend with Nancy’s most shocking discovery yet, one that will determine the fate of her star-crossed love with Ace.” Like we said, there’s a lot going on here.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at Nancy Drew‘s swan song, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. What do you need to see happen before this show ends?